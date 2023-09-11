América was a steamroller and beat Cali in the Valle del Cauca classic

América de Cali kept the Valle del Cauca classic 301 in history, clearly and forcefully beating Deportivo Cali, whom they beat 3-0 on matchday 10 of the BetPlay II-2023 League.

Pascual Guerrero was dyed scarlet red and had a real party, because the team Lucas Gonzalez He was the winner without any discussion.

Adrián Ramos was in charge of sealing the victory with a double, since the reference was ready to define two situations of goals in which his teammates were involved in the previous play.

At 21′, Ramos took advantage of an error at the start of the sugar bowl, and made it 1-0. Deportivo Cali had a chance to tie, but Luis Sandoval hit the post.

In the second half came the consummation of the classic and the consecration of ‘Adriancho’, who made it 2-0 with a penalty, in the 55th minute.

At minute 68, a skillful Cristian Barrios invented a play and enabled Andres Sarmiento so that he scored 3-0 and sentenced the scarlet victory, against a lost green and white team.

To make matters worse, Cali was left with one less at minute 82, as ‘Chino’ Sandoval was sent off for a strong foul on Franco Leys, which the VAR examined and helped the referee Wilmar Roldan to show the red card to the sugar attacker.

Match sealed and pending in the last minutes. The party was red, as America reached 16 points; while Deportivo Cali stayed at 9 units.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

