Monday, September 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

América was a steamroller and beat Cali in the Valle del Cauca classic

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 11, 2023
in Sports
0
América was a steamroller and beat Cali in the Valle del Cauca classic

Close


Close

Cali America

America vs Cali.

America vs Cali.

The scarlet team was far superior and won with authority on date 10.

América de Cali kept the Valle del Cauca classic 301 in history, clearly and forcefully beating Deportivo Cali, whom they beat 3-0 on matchday 10 of the BetPlay II-2023 League.

Pascual Guerrero was dyed scarlet red and had a real party, because the team Lucas Gonzalez He was the winner without any discussion.

See also  Moscow wants NATO soldiers to withdraw from Romania and Bulgaria

Adrián Ramos was in charge of sealing the victory with a double, since the reference was ready to define two situations of goals in which his teammates were involved in the previous play.

At 21′, Ramos took advantage of an error at the start of the sugar bowl, and made it 1-0. Deportivo Cali had a chance to tie, but Luis Sandoval hit the post.

In the second half came the consummation of the classic and the consecration of ‘Adriancho’, who made it 2-0 with a penalty, in the 55th minute.

At minute 68, a skillful Cristian Barrios invented a play and enabled Andres Sarmiento so that he scored 3-0 and sentenced the scarlet victory, against a lost green and white team.

To make matters worse, Cali was left with one less at minute 82, as ‘Chino’ Sandoval was sent off for a strong foul on Franco Leys, which the VAR examined and helped the referee Wilmar Roldan to show the red card to the sugar attacker.

Match sealed and pending in the last minutes. The party was red, as America reached 16 points; while Deportivo Cali stayed at 9 units.

See also  Cruz Azul wants to close the signing of "Alemao" again

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#América #steamroller #beat #Cali #Valle #del #Cauca #classic

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result