Today, Saturday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned of the dangers of nuclear weapons proliferation to the world.
Austin’s remarks came in a speech he delivered at a security forum in Canada with the aim of clarifying the dangers of wars to the international community.
He said some of those watching the crisis in Ukraine “may conclude that having nuclear weapons gives them their own hunting license. This could lead to a dangerous increase in nuclear proliferation.”
And the US Secretary of Defense explained, at the “Halifax International” Security Forum, that failure to help Ukraine secure its future could lead to the emergence of “a world of tyranny and chaos.”
“There are still rules of war,” Austin said, warning that violating these rules “will encourage other countries to defy international law and international norms.”
“We are determined to defend these bases, and especially the basic principle that non-combatants enjoy immunity,” he added.
