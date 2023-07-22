And the National Weather Service (NWS) warned that about 80 million Americans will experience temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius or higher this weekend..

And temperatures can rise to more than 46 degrees Celsius in Phoenix, Arizona (southwest), which is currently witnessing the longest heat wave on record, as the temperature in it exceeded 43 degrees Celsius on Friday for the twenty-second day in a row..

Thursday’s fire broke out at a propane storage site and was associated with gas tank explosions.

“On a hot day like this, these propane tanks… become real time bombs,” a local fire services official told local KBHO TV..

About 500 kilometers from this place, in California, tourists are attracted to Death Valley, which records the hottest temperatures on the planet, and they want to take pictures of them next to a screen that displays temperatures that are always very high..

A 71-year-old man died here earlier this week, and Death Valley National Park rangers suspect “heat played a role” in his death..

For the rest of July, the heatwave is expected to move toward the center of the country, along the Rocky Mountains and Great Plains in the Midwest, according to NOAA..

Gavin Schmidt, chief climatologist at NASA, told the press that July is on its way to breaking the record for the hottest month on Earth, not only since temperature measurements began but also since “hundreds, if not thousands, of years.”“.

He said that the matter is not only due to “El Niño”, a climate phenomenon that originates in the Pacific Ocean and causes a rise in global temperatures..

He noted that extreme temperatures will continue because “we continue to release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.”