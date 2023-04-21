Brian Nelson, Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, will visit Switzerland, Italy, Austria and Germany next week, where he will meet with government officials and visit financial institutions and other companies.

The Treasury Department will warn during the visits that Washington believes Russia uses devious methods to obtain goods of about a dozen types, including electronic components, optical instruments and manufacturing equipment, according to a document received by the partner countries and seen by Reuters.

These goods include processors, controls, video cameras, signal generators and other goods.

Nelson’s visit comes at a time when Washington is seeking to prevent Russia’s circumvention of sanctions, and ahead of a visit by Elizabeth Rosenberg, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan next week.