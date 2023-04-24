The US Treasury said in a statement that Brian Nelson, Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, held briefings last week in Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Italy to promote more effective policing related to sanctions imposed as a result of the Ukraine war.

How to circumvent penalties

The Treasury Department said Nelson shared details of some of the most important military goods Russia is trying to acquire, including optical and electronic equipment and manufacturing equipment.

It urged Allies to be alert to any alerts such as large cash payments, routing of payments through third countries not involved in the transactions, multiple bids, or shipments of similar products from different suppliers to the same end user.