In América there is concentration on the current tournament that they currently dominate and where they once again look like the great contender to lift the cup in the month of December and end a drought of almost 6 years of not being able to win the Liga MX. In Coapa it is clear that they are on the right path, however, the most complex part is missing, the league, an eternal headache for those from the country’s capital and where they usually suffer very painful falls.
Even so, and beyond the fact that this semester is looking very good, as we have informed you in 90min, the management wants to form a stellar team for the next two years, which is why, in Coapa there is already talk of signings and one of The areas where reinforcements are urgently needed is on the left side, so in America they will knock once again on Gerardo Arteaga’s door.
KeryNews reports that the capitalians want to bring Arteaga back to Liga MX, who is going through his worst moment with Genk in Belgium. The club already tried to sign him in the summer without success, despite this, they will seek revenge this winter, because they know that at least they have the economic potential to close the return of ‘Gerry’. At the same time, the source assures that a negative response is possible, because in the player’s mind the option of returning to Mexico is not entirely tempting, especially since he has a market in the major leagues in Europe.
