Club América has had a good Clausura 2023 tournament and with only one day of the regular phase to go they are sub-leaders of the general classification with 31 points and one of their strongest points is without a doubt their offense led by Henry Martin and Jonathan Rodriguez.
In fact, they are the best offense in the tournament with 35 goals scored, which is in their favor because their power is usually intimidating, and as if that were not enough, the current leading scorer is Henry Martin with 14 goals and the most likely thing is that he will keep the scoring title at the end of this date.
As is customary, before the end of this tournament, the Azulcrema board is already working on what will be the next tournament and is looking for what will be its next reinforcements.
According to the portal eagle passionone of the elements that has interested the cream-blue managers is nothing more and nothing less than the historic red and black player, Julian Quinoneswho currently works as a striker and has become one of the leaders of the squad commanded by Benjamin Mora in this tournament, since the Colombian was already an important part of the athlete’s two-time championship a few months ago.
However, it has been rumored that Quinones It is also followed by other Liga MX clubs, such as Rayados de Monterrey, who are willing to put one of their best offers on the table and become one of the competitions for the Águilas, in fact, it has also been linked with clubs abroad.
The second player that would be wanted by the Azulcrema board would be the Argentine world champion, Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomezwhich is part of Seville in Spain.
In accordance with Aztec Sportsthe capital team would be willing to pay 3 million dollars by the player, however, like the South American, there are other clubs interested in their services, so the competition and the entry price would be more by supply and demand, in such a way that those would be the claims of the team Mexico City.
