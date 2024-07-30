Netflix Effect on the US

The United States of America has an ever-increasing desire for Formula 1 and the push for a new one to be born soon new team in the Circus entirely made of stars and stripes is strong. Haas alone, which has its operational bases divided between Kannapolis, Maranello and the United Kingdom, is evidently no longer enough. There is the now much talked about project of theAndretti Globalwho for years has been trying to convince FOM – so far without success – to guarantee him entry into the grid as the 11th team.

But the symbolic family of American motorsport is not the only one that wants to start the engines and do battle with the ten teams currently involved in Formula 1. In a recent interview, in fact, the former team principal of Aston Martin and Alpine, Otmar Szafnauersaid he is involved in a project, different from Andretti’s, which has the aim of to bring a new American team into the Circus.

Not just Andretti

Szafnauer, who has a wealth of experience in F1 and who was removed from his managerial role at the Alpine team exactly a year ago, revealed to James Allen on F1 podcast his direct involvement in this new adventure, the details of which have not yet been revealed.

“I would not be interested in returning to F1 in a role where I cannot influence the competitiveness of the team. – explained Szafnauer – but If there was a role where I could help develop, build and attract the right people to improve the competitiveness of the team, I would be interested. But right now there are only 10 teams. Many of them already have people in these roles. So, I don’t know how many opportunities are out there. But there is also the possibility of an 11th and 12th team. This could be an interesting thing for me”.

Otmar’s Plan

“I have worked with a few organizations in North America that have the funding to create an 11th team. – the 59-year-old manager then added – and it’s not Andretti. We’re just fine-tuning some of those elements now to make sure we have everything we need to be successful both to start a team and to get an entry. That’s interesting too.”, he concluded.