No one has ever hit America as hard as America in the last century. In those days they preferred to solve everything with bombs and grenades. In fact, they almost wanted to use atomic bombs for construction. Under the name Project Plowshare, they devised several applications for atomic bombs in the 1950s. The idea was to let the bombs go underground to move soil quickly and easily. In this way they wanted to build roads, canals and even entire harbours.

At the time, President Eisenhower wanted to greatly expand the road network with new highways, which they called Interstates. As part of that plan, an alternative to the famed Route 66 had to be created. The US Atomic Energy Commission investigated plans to build roads with atomic bombs and concluded that it would be “technically feasible” and a lot cheaper than digging everything away, it reports. The Drive.

23 atomic bombs in our own country

The plan was to set off 22 atomic bombs spread over 3.3 kilometers across the state of California. Combined, the force would be 1,730 kilotons, 115 times more than the bomb they dropped on Hiroshima. An extra 100 kiloton bomb would be dropped a lot further to create a large lake 100 meters deep. If there was a lot of rain, this would fill up more and the highway would not be flooded with water. Was there anything the bomb couldn’t fix?

Building roads with atomic bombs? Not so handy after all

The plans were submitted in 1964 for approval by Congress. In 1966 it was time to blow things up and everything had to be ready for use by 1969. The problem was that they didn’t yet have a suitable solution for the nuclear fallout. In addition, the blast could damage nearby pipelines and the dust cloud 11 kilometers wide could cause problems 160 kilometers away.

Test it anyway

The above objections were no reason not to let the project go ahead. However, the planners first wanted to perform two tests with two atomic bombs underground. These tests were repeatedly postponed (partly due to bureaucracy), so that the construction of the road also did not go ahead. In the end, it took so long that work on the new I-40 highway in California was just the old-fashioned way.

It’s better that America decided not to build roads with atomic bombs. Subsequent investigations concluded that the fallout and other unpleasant side effects had been much more serious than initially thought.