Mexico City.– The worst América of the Jardine era is still capable of beating Chivas, now with a score of 1-0, in a National Classic, which on this occasion did not manage to fill the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.

The Eagles had a lackluster first half. They tipped the balance on a set-piece, a play in which Álvaro Fidalgo sent a cross to Henry Martín, whose shot hit the post and was the prelude to the goal by central defender Ramón Juárez, who got the rebound in the 31st minute.

One important play was enough for the Eagles to defeat a Chivas team that looked like the favorites in the public opinion. A year ago, America turned around the criticism of André Jardine’s incipient management after the 4-0 over Guadalajara. Just in March, it kicked out the Rebaño in the Concachampions. Chivas was better before the goal. At 2′ Luis Ángel Malagón prevented Alan Mozo from scoring, who entered alone on the right after a pass from Rubén González.

At 12′, “Hormiga” Armando González was in front of the goal, although not so comfortably, after Jonathan dos Santos lost the ball in the safety zone. The young forward planted Ramón Juárez and goalkeeper Malagón, but was already very forced to shoot without much aim.

Roberto Alvarado, at 26′, led an offensive, beat Juárez and shot wide. An innocent loss of the ball by Antonio Briseño ended in a foul by Mozo, which would lead to the goal for the blue-cream team. América played with more confidence in the second half, despite which Armando González had the equalizer with a shot in the small area, a mistake that the red-and-white nation regretted. Guadalajara lacked ideas, in a somewhat lackluster Classic that did not fill a stadium with capacity for 34 thousand spectators. The “Vamos América” ​​resounded at 83′. Las Águilas, with four losses and only two victories before this game, revived in the tournament despite the fact that they are far from their best version. Still in the compensation, already with many spaces, Brian Rodríguez beat “Pollo” Briseño and shook the right post. Briseño himself missed a header in the final seconds. “Cry, cry, cry Flock,” sang the blue-cream fans. Alan Cervantes and Érick Sánchez hugged each other at the final whistle, while Christian Calderón and Ramón Juárez knelt and thanked the sky before celebrating with a fan base that enjoys victories even when the two-time champion is far from its best form.