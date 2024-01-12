The Chilean footballer Arturo vidal36 years old, is still in negotiations with América de Cali, a team that has already made him a formal offer and is awaiting his response.

Tulio Gomezthe largest shareholder of the Valle del Cauca team, told EL TIEMPO that progress is being made on the issue and that they have already found a sponsor to try to have the steering wheel.

“There we are moving forward, little by little. We already have a sponsor, we need another to adjust figures with Vidal's agent,” said Gómez, who said that sponsorships for at least $600,000 are needed.

Unofficially it has been said that Vidal would earn the not inconsiderable sum of 1.8 million dollars a year, more or less about 7,000 million pesos and that America would have offered the midfielder 1.2 million dollars for one season, but that he I would have asked for a contract for two.

Gómez did not comment on that, but he did say that the possible payment of an additional bonus due to the player's status as a free agent has not been discussed.

“We have not touched on that issue. And if that bonus is added, it will obviously become much more expensive,” she said.

The career of Vidal, known as the King, includes having won 25 titles, including two Copa América with Chile (2015 and 2016). He has defended the shirts of Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona and Inter Milan. Until December of last year, Vidal played with Athletico Paranaense.

“Greetings to all the people of América de Cali, thank you for your messages,” said the soccer player on his Twitch account, after saying that he hopes to play soon.

Vidal approaches

America increased expectations when this Friday night he published a message on his X account in which he gave clues about possible progress in the negotiation.

“The round table is being prepared,” was the message, which was immediately related to King Arthur, as Vidal is called.

However, around 8 pm Tulio left a message in which he clarified that there was no news in the negotiation.

“At this time, Friday, January 12, 8 pm, we have not yet reached an agreement with Arturo Vidal, having him in @AmericadeCali is what we want most, we will continue working to achieve it, we only need a sponsor and for the agent to lower him a little !!”, wrote Tulio.

At this time, Friday, January 12, 8pm, we have not yet reached any agreement with Arturo Vidal, keep it in mind @AmericadeCali It is what we want most, we will continue working to achieve it, we just need a sponsor and the agent to lower it a little!! — Tulio Gómez (@tulioagomez) January 13, 2024

