América and Necaxa tie with three goals in the friendly match of the Cup for Mexico 2022🦅⚡ https://t.co/dLh4VevaEp pic.twitter.com/dLDU4qL95b – The Hobby (@laaficion) December 16, 2022

Dinenno rescues the tie Toluca and Pumas matched 1-1 in the Cup for Mexico 👀⚽https://t.co/kTUFavKLWm pic.twitter.com/e1bdoLYye8 – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) December 14, 2022

“I have time, the expiration date is far away. The boys who are on the campus belong to the institution and it is up to me to analyze if they stay the following season. There is time to analyze who stays and who leaves, it is too soon to decide, there is a long way to go before the date to be able to register. I asked for a right-back in the previous conference, we are searching, it is the position that worries me today. They work to be able to please me and hopefully I can have it quickly”he explained.

Already about the game, he said he was happy for not having injured, in addition to seeing how well it works: “Happy, I had no injuries. It is the main concern in preseason, happy that there are no injuries. On the other hand, the result is part of the preparation of what we are looking for on January 7, which is what is important. The fair and healthy competition started today and they will have the opportunity in the games that I consider and take the best team that I consider with Querétaro “.

Finally, the helmsman commented that Louis Fuentes He has been working in Coapa for a week, hoping that on Monday he can join, after the previous season he suffered a fissure in his ankle that required surgery and rehabilitation.

THE NEXT REINFORCEMENT… 🦅👀 🗣️ “I had asked for a right back. We are still looking for a right back and that is the position that worries me today. They are working to please me”. – Fernando Ortiz at a press conference. pic.twitter.com/BeTxgWUFlw — Monumental Eagles (@AguilasMonu) December 16, 2022

“It is a good tournament, it helps us to prepare in the best way and reach one hundred percent. The team has worked for a year, looks compact and has good possessions, but today was a good game. In general terms it was a good performance, for the first game it was a great effort, we were superior to the rival and it was not reflected in the game. Then a penalty is not scored in the first half and then the one that was scored was biased. The effort was very good. The team did things well, it’s the first game and it’s a somewhat atypical preseason with many games and it will help the squad get in tune. It is what we need to work on in all kinds of details”said the World Cup player in 2006.

Luis Perez, aux. Toluca 🗣 “It was a good performance, for the first game it was a great effort, we were better than the rival and it was not reflected in the game” * Nacho Ambriz has just had knee surgery, he is recovering; he was present at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/sKBDDvn6qF — Adriana Maldonado (@AdriMaldonadoL) December 14, 2022

Forecast: America 3-1 Toluca