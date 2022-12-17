In order to reach the Closing Tournament of Liga MX in top form, some clubs are participating in the sky cup, which is divided into two groups, where the two leaders will meet in the grand final. from the Group AAmérica and Toluca will face each other this Monday, December 19 at the Nemesio Diez Stadiumwhere the bluecreams add one unit, the same as the Red Devils.
The Eagles They come from living an intense duel against Necaxa, since they knew how to come from below by falling 2-0 to come back, although in the end, the Rayos managed to seal the equalizer. the uruguayan Batista was in charge of scoring first, with the Argentine John Segovia increasing the advantage, but at minute 37′, the Uruguayan brian rodriguez discounted and then his compatriot jonathan rodriguez He made it 2-2 after completing a maximum penalty. In the complement, the Colombian Roger Martinez achieved the somersault, but the Argentine Milton Gimenez scored from the penalty spot.
On the side of the scarlets, they could not take the three points of the University Olympic Stadium because Pumas tied them in the last minutes to leave everything 1-1. the paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez He took the lead at minute 69, but just after 90 minutes a penalty was scored that the Argentine ended up converting correctly Juan Dinenno.
Date: Monday, December 19
Location: Mexico City
Stadium: Nemesio Diez
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 5:00 p.m. (US South Time); 8:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time).
Referee: to designate
Channel: TUDN
Channel: TUDN
AMERICA: 2 wins
TOLUCA: 2 wins
TIES: 1 tie
After the draw in the sky cup Against Necaxa, the Argentine gave his impressions on the elements that would have to leave, mostly foreigners due to the release of places, as well as those that are yet to arrive.
“I have time, the expiration date is far away. The boys who are on the campus belong to the institution and it is up to me to analyze if they stay the following season. There is time to analyze who stays and who leaves, it is too soon to decide, there is a long way to go before the date to be able to register. I asked for a right-back in the previous conference, we are searching, it is the position that worries me today. They work to be able to please me and hopefully I can have it quickly”he explained.
Already about the game, he said he was happy for not having injured, in addition to seeing how well it works: “Happy, I had no injuries. It is the main concern in preseason, happy that there are no injuries. On the other hand, the result is part of the preparation of what we are looking for on January 7, which is what is important. The fair and healthy competition started today and they will have the opportunity in the games that I consider and take the best team that I consider with Querétaro “.
Finally, the helmsman commented that Louis Fuentes He has been working in Coapa for a week, hoping that on Monday he can join, after the previous season he suffered a fissure in his ankle that required surgery and rehabilitation.
Goalie: Oscar Jimenez
Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Ramón Juárez, Miguel Layún, Salvador Reyes
Midfielders: Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Leo Suárez, Diego Valdés
Forward: Roger Martinez, Jonathan Rodriguez
After the draw, the assistant Ignacio Ambriz, Louis Perezhe went against all those who think that the sky cup It is not very useful, because in his opinion it is a contest that helps everyone to prepare for what is coming in the MX League.
“It is a good tournament, it helps us to prepare in the best way and reach one hundred percent. The team has worked for a year, looks compact and has good possessions, but today was a good game. In general terms it was a good performance, for the first game it was a great effort, we were superior to the rival and it was not reflected in the game. Then a penalty is not scored in the first half and then the one that was scored was biased. The effort was very good. The team did things well, it’s the first game and it’s a somewhat atypical preseason with many games and it will help the squad get in tune. It is what we need to work on in all kinds of details”said the World Cup player in 2006.
Goalie: Gustavo Gutierrez
Defenses: Valber Huerta, Andrés Mosquera, Jorge Rodríguez, and Brian García.
Midfielders: Claudio Baeza, Marcel Ruiz, and Fernando Navarro.
Forwards: Jean Meneses, Sebastian Saucedo, Carlos Gonzalez
After seeing the first meetings of both squads, the balance could tip in favor of the America, since after so many draws without or with few annotations, the Azulcremas were the first to score three. The team maintains the soccer idea of Tano OrtizWhile Louis Perez I will surely try different lineups again at the request of Ignacio Ambriz.
Forecast: America 3-1 Toluca
