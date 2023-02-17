COME TO @Aztec stadium! 🏟️🎟️ Get your tickets and support the Eagles this Sunday, February 19 🦅✨

💻 | Online sale: https://t.co/EvvhgeDG2x

🏟️ | Box office 1 of the Azteca from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

🤩 | ¡Ó !, zones 400, 500 and 600.#SomosAmerica🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/DTfZ5tjgUh — Club America (@ClubAmerica) February 16, 2023

⚽ #LigaMX #Closure2023 #DataGEB Increase the flight! Day 7 – Final Score@AtletideSanLouis 1 – 3 @America club América’s 4th consecutive victory in their visits at Atlético de San Luis; 15th time that America remains undefeated after 7 games played. pic.twitter.com/Dab6Ar4yjq – GSports (@GEBSports) February 15, 2023

THE CHIVAS WON AGAIN! 🐐 After two draws… Guadalajara added three points again after beating Xolos 2-1 in the debut of ‘Piojo’ Herrera 😎 ‘Pocho’ Guzmán recorded a double ⚽ https://t.co/gUgZHorZNR pic.twitter.com/edfNZBmkGb — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) February 16, 2023

Given the good performance of the team, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He pointed out that he is happy with the results and sent a message to the critics, since he started in the first days with a string of draws.

“Two dates ago they were there to annihilate us. We achieved the second consecutive victory and the illusion is always in this institution. It is what generates such a big club. We are calm, we go day by day. That illusion is always there, especially when the team responds in this way”he declared.

“The team gave an acceptable game. We are understanding the idea of ​​what we are pretending. We stop having the ball. We give the initiative to the rival. He was controlled. They had no opportunities. It seems to me that the team was controlling the actions well. We saw ourselves as more dangerous in the few opportunities we had, but that’s football. Unfortunately we couldn’t make it happen and in the end we suffered a loss that hurts us. The time we have been working for is a short time, but I saw the team determined and they want to fight one on one against anyone”said the helmsman.

On the other hand, the Chilean Joaquin Montecinos He withdrew from the match due to an injury, so they put ice on his knee to reduce inflammation in the area, without knowing how he is. About that, El Piojo said: “You have to wait for the results of the studies that are done on Montecinos to see what it has. But there is a team for another to come replace it and look for the result in Mexico ”.

With the black cloud: Joaquín Montecinos regained ownership in Xolos and only lasted 28′ on the field https://t.co/o1pCuiWJPV — BioBioChile (@biobio) February 16, 2023

Pick: America 3-1 Xolos