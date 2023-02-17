Next Sunday, February 19, América receives Xolos at the Aztec stadium for Matchday 8 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of making their field weigh and staying among the first places in the competition.
During the week, the Eagles got into the Alfonso Lastras Stadium to beat 1-3 Atlético San Luiswith double of Henry Martin and a Chilean target Diego Valdeswith which, they rose to fourth place in the table with 13 points, apart from La Bomba continues to lead the scoring table with nine scores.
In the case of Tijuana, Chivas he traced it back 2-1 after a brace from Victor Guzmanboth from the penalty spot, despite having taken the lead with the goal from the Argentine Federico Lertorain the debut of michael herrera as helmsman. The frontiersmen are on step 14 with seven units.
Date: Sunday, February 19
Location: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:05 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:05 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: Fernando Guerrero
Channel: Channel 5 and TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
AMERICA: 4 wins
XOLOS: 1 win
TIES: 0 ties
AMERICA: GGEGE
XOLOS: PGEEE
Alexander Zendejas He is progressing favorably in his recovery to return to activity, which is planned for the first days of March. The winger works together with the kinesiologist to resume the starting position. This Thursday, the Mexican-American had a session with a greater physical load and had contact with the ball, although he still cannot play soccer with the rest of the squad. Next to Zandejas is working Jurgen Dammwho has not been taken into account in the tournament.
Given the good performance of the team, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He pointed out that he is happy with the results and sent a message to the critics, since he started in the first days with a string of draws.
“Two dates ago they were there to annihilate us. We achieved the second consecutive victory and the illusion is always in this institution. It is what generates such a big club. We are calm, we go day by day. That illusion is always there, especially when the team responds in this way”he declared.
Goalie: Oscar Jimenez
Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Nestor Araujo, Miguel Layún, and Salvador Reyes.
Midfielders: Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes
Forwards: Leo Suárez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Henry Martín
Banking: Israel Reyes, Luis Malagón, Roger Martínez, Pedro Aquino, Federico Viñas, Brian Rodríguez, Emilio Lara, Román Martínez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Luis Fuentes
After debuting with defeat on his return to the Canes Aztecas bench, michael herrera He highlighted the attitude of his pupils, although he also lamented the defensive errors that gave the rival victory.
“The team gave an acceptable game. We are understanding the idea of what we are pretending. We stop having the ball. We give the initiative to the rival. He was controlled. They had no opportunities. It seems to me that the team was controlling the actions well. We saw ourselves as more dangerous in the few opportunities we had, but that’s football. Unfortunately we couldn’t make it happen and in the end we suffered a loss that hurts us. The time we have been working for is a short time, but I saw the team determined and they want to fight one on one against anyone”said the helmsman.
On the other hand, the Chilean Joaquin Montecinos He withdrew from the match due to an injury, so they put ice on his knee to reduce inflammation in the area, without knowing how he is. About that, El Piojo said: “You have to wait for the results of the studies that are done on Montecinos to see what it has. But there is a team for another to come replace it and look for the result in Mexico ”.
Goalie: tono rodriguez
Defenses: Rodrigo Godínez, Lisandro López, Ismael Govea, Nico Díaz
Midfielders: Federico Lértora, Eduardo Armenta, ‘Titi’ Rodríguez
Forwards: Fernando Valenzuela, Silvio Martinez, Alexis Canelo
Banking: ‘Gallito’ Vázquez, Lucas Cavallini, Leonel López, Josué Domínguez, Everardo Rubio, Luis Félix, Rodrigo Parra, Ricardo Díaz, Francisco Contreras
America has improved his performance in the last commitments, while Xolos continues to have bad times even with the arrival of the LouseAdded to this, the latter is not doing very well when it comes to facing the Coapa team, so there could be a new victory for the Azulcremas.
Pick: America 3-1 Xolos
