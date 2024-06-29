The last Mexican soccer champions, Club América and Club Tigres UANL will meet in the final of the Liga MX Super Cup where they will seek to proclaim themselves as the best Champion of ChampionsIt is worth remembering that the Eagles have just been automatically crowned the Champion of Champions by being the two-time champions of the Apertura 2023 and Clausura 2024, while the cats will play the match for being the champions of the same trophy in the 2022/23 campaign.
Both clubs will meet on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium in the city of Carson, California, United States.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment that will be of great interest on the road to the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
FuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision (United States) and NUEVE, TUDN and ViX+ (Mexico).
Goalie: R. Cota.
Defenses: E. Lara, R. Juárez, N. Araujo and C. Calderón.
Media: J. Dos Santos, I. Rodríguez and Á. Fidalgo.
Forwards: A. Zendejas, H. Martín and J. Dilrosun.
The blue-cream team has just announced its most recent signing for the next tournament, Erick Sanchez joins the ranks of the Americanists and will appear with the team at the end of their participation in the 2024 Copa América.
Goalie: C. Rodríguez.
Defenses: J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, D. Reyes and J. Angulo.
Media: R. Carioca, F. Gorriarán and S. Córdova.
Forwards: J. Brunetta, André-Pierre Gignac and Nicolás Ibáñez.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team announced the list of players who made the trip to Los Angeles to face the Águilas in the Liga MX Super Cup.
America 1-2 Tigres UANL.
