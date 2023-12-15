The same in this first chapter of the Grand Final #Opening2023 Who wins in the return? ❤️ America 🔄 Tigers 💥 Vote and comment on your opinion of this first leg final#LigaMX #FinalLigaMX pic.twitter.com/CxsZjpgRy3 — Antonio Rosique (@Antonio_Rosique) December 15, 2023

“In the end what counts are the options you have and even more so when you convert them. We could have scored two or three more goals, but we weren't good. For me the team deserved better luck. I have the feeling of having played a good game, the team played Tigres very well. We had the clearest options in the game, it seems to me that we were closer to winning than losing”exclaimed the South American.

“I think there was no shortage. The issue of patience belongs to the players, who feel the game. Making the decision from outside is simpler than inside. We had possessions, we handled the ball well, but I didn't feel the team was anxious, the last touch, the shot or the center failed us. We were close to scoring a couple more goals. Tigres did not play badly, we defended well, they are one of those rivals that if you lose concentration, they will kill you, we know the difficulty of the rival, we found a way and it serves to improve. I don't think about that (the championship) because there is a lot of work, there is a lot to do, we are focused for the next hundred minutes, work and be focused, play with the same intensity.”he finished.

André Jardine says that on Sunday they are going to use a BIG PLAN that they have been working on since matchday 1 of America, I don't know what it will be but I am very excited💙🦅💛pic.twitter.com/RQ3KM565Mu — Roberto Haz (@tudimebeto) December 15, 2023

See you on Sunday at the Azteca 🦅 COME TEAM, COME EAGLES, COME FANS! pic.twitter.com/3u2lUMr4Zz — Club América (@ClubAmerica) December 15, 2023

“This team has us used to it. This team knows how to win on the road. I feel that the series is open, without a doubt, it was not our best game, we were overcome by the anxiety of looking for a quick goal. We left the initiative to the rival so they could counterattack us, but we were convinced that the series is open and that we can win there. I see it as a final, with a lot of intensity, fighting every ball with everything. We have to improve in that aspect, in tranquility, in having the pause to give circulation that we lacked due to anxiety. It's going to be a great game, we will go for everything”he declared.

About starting French André-Pierre Gignac about the Argentine Nico Ibanezthe Uruguayan launched: “I don't feel like I was wrong. I respect the opposite opinion, André was fit, he didn't have many options, he played a good game in terms of delivery, worrying, it's not easy to mark him and I don't see that I was wrong. In the first half we lost order and America was better. It was a very close game, we have a lot to improve.”.

“THE SERIES IS OPEN, WITHOUT A PLACE FOR DOUBTS” For Robert Dante Siboldi, Tigres was not too precise with the ball, as he looked anxious in some periods of the game.

However, he hopes this will change for the Vuelta. 🎥: @JaffetRamos pic.twitter.com/jox2A5wlqp — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) December 15, 2023