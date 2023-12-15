Tigers and America they tied 1-1 in the University Stadiumthat is, in the grand final of the First Leg of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. Henry Martin was in charge of putting the azulcremas ahead from the penalty spot in the 51st minute, which came after a foul Jesus Angulo about the Colombian Julian Quiñones. However, at 71', Ozziel Herrera tied with a solid header after a corner kick taken by Sebastian Cordova. In addition to this, before finishing the first half, the Brazilian Samir Caetano He left the match due to injury to admit Diego Reyes.
It will be next Sunday, December 17 at the Aztec stadium when it will be known if the Águilas will emerge as new champions or if the royals will achieve the two-time championship to become the fourth to do so in short tournaments.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Sunday, December 17
Place: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 7:30 p.m.
Channel: TUDN and Azteca 7
Streaming: Vix+
The tie in the Volcano did not completely agree with the Brazilian coach André Jardinesince for him they deserved something more, even leaving with more goals on the scoreboard, something they could not achieve due to a lack of forcefulness.
“In the end what counts are the options you have and even more so when you convert them. We could have scored two or three more goals, but we weren't good. For me the team deserved better luck. I have the feeling of having played a good game, the team played Tigres very well. We had the clearest options in the game, it seems to me that we were closer to winning than losing”exclaimed the South American.
“I think there was no shortage. The issue of patience belongs to the players, who feel the game. Making the decision from outside is simpler than inside. We had possessions, we handled the ball well, but I didn't feel the team was anxious, the last touch, the shot or the center failed us. We were close to scoring a couple more goals. Tigres did not play badly, we defended well, they are one of those rivals that if you lose concentration, they will kill you, we know the difficulty of the rival, we found a way and it serves to improve. I don't think about that (the championship) because there is a lot of work, there is a lot to do, we are focused for the next hundred minutes, work and be focused, play with the same intensity.”he finished.
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Igor Lichnovsky, Luis Fuentes, Kevin Álvarez
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Henry Martín, Julián Quiñones, Leo Suárez
Substitutes: Richard Sánchez, Óscar Jiménez, Miguel Layún, Ramón Juárez, Salvador Reyes, Santiago Naveda, Jonathan Rodríguez, Alejandro Zendejas, Israel Reyes, Brian Rodríguez
Six months ago, the team was crowned visiting the Akron Stadiumsomething that the Uruguayan coach hopes to repeat Robert Dante Siboldi when you visit the Aztec stadium next Sunday, as he hopes to achieve it, he also accepted that the tie was not bad after having given up the initiative for a moment.
“This team has us used to it. This team knows how to win on the road. I feel that the series is open, without a doubt, it was not our best game, we were overcome by the anxiety of looking for a quick goal. We left the initiative to the rival so they could counterattack us, but we were convinced that the series is open and that we can win there. I see it as a final, with a lot of intensity, fighting every ball with everything. We have to improve in that aspect, in tranquility, in having the pause to give circulation that we lacked due to anxiety. It's going to be a great game, we will go for everything”he declared.
About starting French André-Pierre Gignac about the Argentine Nico Ibanezthe Uruguayan launched: “I don't feel like I was wrong. I respect the opposite opinion, André was fit, he didn't have many options, he played a good game in terms of delivery, worrying, it's not easy to mark him and I don't see that I was wrong. In the first half we lost order and America was better. It was a very close game, we have a lot to improve.”.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Sebastián Córdova, Juan Vigón
Forwards: Fernando Gorriarán, Diego Laínez, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Felipe Rodríguez, Samir Caetano, Vladimir Loroña, Ozziel Herrera, Eduardo Tercero, Raymundo Fulgencio, Marcelo Flores, Nico Ibáñez, Fernando Ordóñez, Sebastián Fierro
America (3)2-2(4) Tigers
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#América #Tigres #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply