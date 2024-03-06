Although several matches on matchday 11 of the Clausura 2024 tournament look interesting, the most attractive match this weekend will be the one between Club América and Tigres. These two teams are the winningest teams in Mexican soccer in the last decade and their sports rivalry grows match by match.
The performance of the team led by Robert Dante Siboldi has fallen in recent weeks. The cats will seek to get back on track against the Águilas, one of the most dominant teams in the competition and current champion of the Liga MX.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the duel between Tigres and América: where and how to watch it, where it will be played and at what time, the probable lineups of both squads, team news and the match forecast.
You can see the game through the signal TUDN and VIX+ (Mexico).
Goalkeeper: L. Malagón
Defense: C. Calderón, R. Juárez, S. Cáceres, K. Álvarez
Medium: Á. Fidalgo, J. Dos Santos, D. Valdés
Forward: J. Dilrosun, J. Quiñones, H. Martín
These two teams have played great games in the last ten years, including finals, however, the Águilas have hegemony over the UANL team as a whole.
The Águilas have gone 11 games without losing against Tigres. The last victory of the felines against the azulcremas was recorded in the distant 2019 Apertura tournament.
In this journey there are nine victories for América and two draws.
Goalkeeper: N. Guzmán
Defense: J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, J. Purata, J. Angulo
Medium: F. Gorriarán, R. Carioca, J. Brunetta
Forward: J. Herrera, D. Lainez, A. Gignac
The controversies do not stop in the UANL as a whole. After the defeat suffered against Toluca, Nahuel Guzmán shared a cryptic tweet that worried everyone and everyone. The 'Patón' wrote a laconic message: “Everything has just broken.”
It is not known if the player was referring to the mood within the team, if this was a criticism of the refereeing in the duel between Tigres or Toluca or another situation.
America 1-1 Tigres
