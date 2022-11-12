The great final of Mexican women’s soccer was defined and the Eagles of America and the tigers They face each other to get the title of the competition.
In the first leg, the felines entered the field of the Azteca Stadium to measure strength against the azulcremas. In a highly disputed game, those led by coach Carmelina Moscato imposed conditions and ended up extracting oil, taking the victory by the minimum difference with a goal from Lizbeth Ovalle.
Now, nothing is written, and it is expected that both clubs throw all the meat on the grill to get the victory in the Universitario to get the year-end championship.
When?: Monday, November 14
Place: San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: academic
Hour: 8:00 p.m.
Referee: without designating
You can enjoy the game through the signal of TUDNwhile online coverage will be available on the platform TUDN.
UANL Tigers: VEVVV
America: DEVVV
Possible lineup of Tigres UANL (4-2-2-1-1)
Portress: aurora santiago
Defenses: Bianca Sierra, Greta Espinoza, Cristian Ferral, Gretya Espinoza, Anika Rodríguez
Stockings: Liliana Mercado, Lizbeth Ovalle, Cristina Ferral
Front: Sandra Mayor and Mia Fishel
Latest news from Tigres UANL
Ovalle’s great goal
In the first leg, the solo goal fell to the boots of Lizbeth Ovallewho sent a true work of art to give his team the advantage.
The 23-year-old midfielder was driving the ball from the middle of the field, to immediately see space on the left side of the goalkeeper and not hesitate to get the magic by hitting her left foot and hanging the ball in the angle. This was not a goal, it was a great goal!
Possible alignment of America (2-3-2-3)
Portress: Itzel Gonzalez
Defenses: Jocelyn Orejel, Andrea Pereira, Kimberly Rodriguez, Sabrinca Enciso
Stockings: Aurelie Kaci, Betzy Cuevas, Nicolette Hernandez, Scarlett Camberos
Front: Kiana Palacios and Katty Martinez
Latest news from America
Katty Martínez sympathizes as an amateur
After the match, a fan of América and Katty Martinez He managed to outwit the security forces to sneak onto the field and run in search of the player.
At that moment, the guards intercepted her, however, the gesture of the forward was the best, since she approached the young woman to hug her and talk for a moment, taking recognition through social networks.
Ángel Villacampa shows his face after the defeat
Coach Angel Villacampa He came out to show his face after the defeat in the first leg of the final of the contest, acknowledging that they tried everything, although, in the end, they could not and the victory was tilted for the visiting team.
“We tried to put that advantage of being in the Azteca, we tried with everything, we couldn’t. When we didn’t get into a hitting game there was a more recognizable America”he acknowledged at a press conference.
Forecast
A round-trip match is expected on the “Volcano” field. Both teams will seek from the opening whistle to make a difference to go up on the scoreboard. Undoubtedly, goals and emotions are expected, although the winners will be the capital.
Forecast: UANL Tigers 1-3 America.
