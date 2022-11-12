America: DEVVV

Defenses: Bianca Sierra, Greta Espinoza, Cristian Ferral, Gretya Espinoza, Anika Rodríguez

Stockings: Liliana Mercado, Lizbeth Ovalle, Cristina Ferral

Front: Sandra Mayor and Mia Fishel

The 23-year-old midfielder was driving the ball from the middle of the field, to immediately see space on the left side of the goalkeeper and not hesitate to get the magic by hitting her left foot and hanging the ball in the angle. This was not a goal, it was a great goal!

Defenses: Jocelyn Orejel, Andrea Pereira, Kimberly Rodriguez, Sabrinca Enciso

Stockings: Aurelie Kaci, Betzy Cuevas, Nicolette Hernandez, Scarlett Camberos

Front: Kiana Palacios and Katty Martinez

BIG, KATTY! 👏🏼👏🏼 Katty Martínez attended to a fan who entered the field of the Azteca Stadium. The forward of America gave her a hug and the fan almost shed tears. 📹 @Migue_luk pic.twitter.com/Nt5bz9i2ef – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) November 12, 2022

At that moment, the guards intercepted her, however, the gesture of the forward was the best, since she approached the young woman to hug her and talk for a moment, taking recognition through social networks.

🗣️ Ángel Villacampa speaks at a press conference: pic.twitter.com/sqoSO2X0Rq — Hangover Americanist (@ResacaAmerica) November 12, 2022

“We tried to put that advantage of being in the Azteca, we tried with everything, we couldn’t. When we didn’t get into a hitting game there was a more recognizable America”he acknowledged at a press conference.

Forecast: UANL Tigers 1-3 America.