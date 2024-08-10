América and St. Louis will face each other in the round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The Eagles made a good start in this competition and will face SLCSC, a team that is coming off a thrashing of the Portland Timbers.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the duel between América and St. Louis: how and where to watch, date, time, stadium, probable lineup, news and forecast.
City: Carson, California
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
Date: August 13th
Schedule: TBD
You can watch the match through the signal of MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico and United States).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Atlas
|
2-1 V
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Aston Villa
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Chelsea
|
3-0 D
|
Friendly
|
FC Juarez
|
1-2 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Tigers
|
1-0 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Portland
|
3-1 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
FC Juarez
|
1(1) – 1(4) D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Dallas
|
2-1 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Sporting KC
|
1-1
|
MLS
|
Seattle Sounders
|
2-0 D
|
MLS
América defeated Atlas in the round of 32 of the 2024 Leagues Cup by a score of 2-1. Las Águilas advanced to the next round of the competition, but they are still not showing their best version.
André Jardine, the coach of the azulcremas, spoke about this situation and promised to win the Leagues Cup title.
“A very important result. Our team is still far from its best level, but within a normal period for the moment of the season, we have many players with their first official match (…) We always want to play a great role in all the tournaments, we always have the desire to win and be in the final stages. It is difficult to win everything, but we want to fight for everything regardless of the level and losses. We will always do our best looking at the big objectives.”
– André Jardine
The two teams met in last year’s Leagues Cup, with the Eagles beating the young MLS franchise 4-0.
For the Eagles, Henry Martin, Julian Quinones, Kevin Alvarez and Alejandro Zendejas scored.
America: L. Malagon, I. Reyes, I. Lichnovsky, S. Caceres, C. Borja, J. dos Santos, A. Fidalgo, J. Dilrosun, E. Sanchez, B. Rodriguez, H. Martin.
St. Louis City: R. Burki, T. Totland, J. Yaro, K. Hiebert, J. Reid, C. Durkin, E. Löwen, C. Teuchert, M. Hartel, S. Becher, Nökkvi Þeyr Þórisson.
Although this is not the best possible version of the Águilas del América, the Mexican team will be the clear favorite to take the victory in this match.
America 2-1 St. Louis City
