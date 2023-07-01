America vs. Santa Fe LIVE: follow the final of the Women’s League here; minute by minute

Santa Fewho won the first leg, 2-0, faces a America who hopes to turn it around, in the final match for the women’s soccer title in Colombia.

(Also: América vs. Santa Fe, the women’s final, can be seen on a giant screen in Bogotá).

The cast from Valle del Cauca understands the level of the challenge: they lost fairly in Bogota 2-0 last Sunday and now they need an epic night to come back and win a new title.

But Santa Fe is a team with a field, with experience to manage a result and is confident that the advantage will be enough.

(In context: The lionesses of Santa Fe roar: they beat America in the first leg of the women’s final).

America vs. Santa Fe LIVE:

5:25 p.m. Cali police prepare For the decisive match, the Police had more than 1,000 policemen in the city and two security rings in the stadium. “We invite you to follow soccer in peace and support female soccer,” said Lieutenant Colonel Rodrigo Manrique Gómez. See also Tension with the ultras, the Prefecture of Naples puts De Laurentiis under guard

WRITING LATEST NEWS AND SPORTS