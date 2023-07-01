Saturday, July 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

America vs. Santa Fe LIVE: follow the final of the Women’s League here; minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 1, 2023
in Sports
0
America vs. Santa Fe LIVE: follow the final of the Women’s League here; minute by minute

Close


Close

Santa Fe vs. America.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno. TIME

Santa Fe vs. America.

The match is played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, in Cali.

Santa Fe, who won the first leg, 2-0, faces an América team that hopes to turn it around, in the final match for the women’s soccer title in Colombia.

(Also: América vs. Santa Fe, the women’s final, can be seen on a giant screen in Bogotá).

See also  Juan Carlos Osorio is no longer as technical director of America: it's official

The cast from Valle del Cauca understands the level of the challenge: they lost fairly in Bogota 2-0 last Sunday and now they need an epic night to come back and win a new title.

But Santa Fe is a team with a field, with experience to manage a result and is confident that the advantage will be enough.

(In context: The lionesses of Santa Fe roar: they beat America in the first leg of the women’s final).

America vs. Santa Fe LIVE:

América de Cali arrives at the stadium

The soccer players who play at home are already at Pascual Guerrero.

There will be VAR in the final

The Dimayor announced that the VAR will be enabled to support the referees. The first leg in Bogotá did not have this system.

Santa Fe heads to the stadium

The players from the Bogotá team are on their way to the Pascual Guerrero stadium, where some 30,000 people are expected to witness the match for the final.

Cali police prepare

For the decisive match, the Police had more than 1,000 policemen in the city and two security rings in the stadium.

See also  Kazakhstan, 8 thousand arrests and 164 dead: "We live in terror, there is no bread"

“We invite you to follow soccer in peace and support women’s soccer,” said Lieutenant Colonel Rodrigo Manrique Gómez.

WRITING LATEST NEWS AND SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#America #Santa #LIVE #follow #final #Womens #League #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Profeco and Argentina, Chile and Spain ask Ticketmaster to avoid fraud in ticket sales

Profeco and Argentina, Chile and Spain ask Ticketmaster to avoid fraud in ticket sales

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result