America vs. Santa Fe LIVE: follow the final of the Women’s League here; minute by minute

Santa Fe, who won the first leg, 2-0, faces an América team that hopes to turn it around, in the final match for the women’s soccer title in Colombia.

(Also: América vs. Santa Fe, the women’s final, can be seen on a giant screen in Bogotá).

The cast from Valle del Cauca understands the level of the challenge: they lost fairly in Bogota 2-0 last Sunday and now they need an epic night to come back and win a new title.

But Santa Fe is a team with a field, with experience to manage a result and is confident that the advantage will be enough.

(In context: The lionesses of Santa Fe roar: they beat America in the first leg of the women’s final).

America vs. Santa Fe LIVE:

6:35 p.m. América de Cali arrives at the stadium The soccer players who play at home are already at Pascual Guerrero. 6:30 pm There will be VAR in the final The Dimayor announced that the VAR will be enabled to support the referees. The first leg in Bogotá did not have this system. 6:15 p.m. Santa Fe heads to the stadium The players from the Bogotá team are on their way to the Pascual Guerrero stadium, where some 30,000 people are expected to witness the match for the final. 5:25 p.m. Cali police prepare For the decisive match, the Police had more than 1,000 policemen in the city and two security rings in the stadium. See also Kazakhstan, 8 thousand arrests and 164 dead: "We live in terror, there is no bread" “We invite you to follow soccer in peace and support women’s soccer,” said Lieutenant Colonel Rodrigo Manrique Gómez.

WRITING LATEST NEWS AND SPORTS