The Águilas arrive with a clear advantage after beating the Tuneros 1-3 in the Alfonso Lastras Stadiumthanks to the targets of the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguezthe Chilean Diego Valdes and the Argentine leo suarezwith the Brazilian Leo Bonatini discounting for locals. The blue creams will arrive with the loss of Israel Reyeswho was expelled.

“We played an intelligent game, we were very effective when we had to hit, we missed many goals and some distractions that I will analyze when I am in Coapa so that they do not happen again on Saturday. Whoever thinks that the phase is closed is going to make a huge mistake, on Saturday they must start in the same way. We took an important step, we have 90 minutes left at home and the boys should know that there are 90 minutes where we must reaffirm what we have been doing “launched El Tano.

“Henry had a blow to the head, he felt a little dizzy, we made the change right away, but I will have to see. I am one of the coaches who reviews every second of the game and I will see if there is any kind of rotation. I take my time, I see, I analyze and I will make the best decision for the club and for the team.”ended.

“It is a game that we dream about a lot, we work hard for this game. For me it is not finished, you have to lick your wounds and go to the Azteca. The group knows that it is a 180-minute match that does not end today, the mission remains difficult, more difficult than it already was, but we have to fight until the last minute, we are going to look for the slightest chance “shared the helmsman.

“They (the players) are already motivated, I did not see a team defeated, just sad about the result, but with the head in the next game, forcefulness makes the difference, we could be in front but the game will be another story, as the León match, we already wrote a beautiful story in the Azteca not long ago, also a beautiful story in a stadium where we had not won (León) and go to the end. We don’t agree with this thought of having nothing to lose, we have our job to defend, our club, our dreams. We are going to be as aggressive as we can be, playing like this you risk more and you are exposed or if we play a conservative game, I want a couple of days to think a bit and talk to the players, we are going to be strong.”he concluded.

