Next Saturday, January 20, at exactly 7:00 p.m., the brand new champion of the Liga MX: the Eagles of Americawill receive a visit from White Roosters of Querétaroin the duel corresponding to day two of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
When? Saturday, January 20
Place: CDMX
Stadium: Sports City
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: ViX
America beat the 2-0 Tijuana Xolos, at the Caliente stadium. It should be noted that the azulcremas took the field with a squad full of young people, since they decided to give their star players a rest. The goals fell already in the aggregate, through Salvador Reyes. Many media attribute the defeat to the border squad, but we must not leave aside the winning mystique that defines the capital's team since the arrival of André Jardine.
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Igor Lichnovsky, Luis Fuentes, Kevin Álvarez
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés
Attackers: Henry Martín, Julián Quiñones and Leo Suárez
The Gallos Blancos of Querétaro had the victory in their hands, in the matchday 1 duel, against the Red Devils of Toluca. With the help of Gularte and Ortíz, the Queretaro team was up 2-0 at the fifty-sixth minute of the match. However, ten minutes later Gacelo reduced the lead, and in added time Pereira made it 2-2.
Goalie: Allison
Defenses: Ortíz Orozco, Barbieri, Gularte and Mendoza
Midfielders: Gómez, Lértora, Escamilla and Barrera
Attackers: Lamb and Ayon
