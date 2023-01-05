Next Friday the Closing Tournament 2023 will begin and one of the games of the first date is between the eagles of america and the White Roosters of Querétaro.
The two clubs will seek to start their incipient journey in the competition on the right foot, where they want to play a good role in order to reach the consummation of the maximum achievement.
When?: Saturday January 7
Place: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
You can enjoy the game through the VIX and VIX+ application.
America: 2
Ties: 2
Queretaro: 1
Possible alignment of America
Goalie: Oscar Jimenez
Defenses: Miguel Layún, Nestor Araujo, Israel Reyes, and Salvador Reyes.
Media: Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdes
Forwards: Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martin
Latest news from America
In the last few hours, much has been said about America’s interest in the goalkeeper Keylor Nava. According to information from Fox Sportsthe cream-blue board would throw the house out the window to hire the second PSG goalkeeper.
Until now, the operational president of America, Héctor Gonález Iñarritu, explained that he is unaware of said information.
“The truth is that I don’t know the information, it’s the first time I’ve heard it”he mentioned in an interview.
The transferable players of the team
Coach Fernando Ortíz would already have defined his squad to face the coming semester, and among his plans he does not take two footballers into account.
The foreigners Jorge Mere Y Bruno Valdez would be the casualties for America. Both players are ruled out and they will be accommodated by the highest bidder. Until now, both continue to train alongside their other teammates, although their hours are numbered.
Possible alignment of Querétaro
Goalie: washington aguerre
Defenses: Gabriel Rojas, Enzo Martinez, Daniel Cervantes, and Omar Mendoza.
Media: Jorge Hernández, Kevin Escamilla, Clifford Aboagye, José Madueña
Forwards: Pablo Barrera and Angel Sepulveda
Latest news from Querétaro
Los Gallos are the least valuable team in the Clausura 2023
The Gallos Blancos del Querétaro are ready for their debut in the Clausura 2023. After having had a scary year, they have now turned the page and want to add units since their first game.
Likewise, those led by coach Mauro Gerk are the squad with the lowest value for the semester, with a value of 20.90 million dollars.
Above them is Mazatlán, with a cost in its campus that is around 24 million dollars.
America 2-0 Queretaro.
