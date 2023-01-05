Place: Mexico City

Stadium: Aztec

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Referee: to designate

Ties: 2

Queretaro: 1

Defenses: Miguel Layún, Nestor Araujo, Israel Reyes, and Salvador Reyes.

Media: Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdes

Forwards: Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martin

🚨Club America is monitoring the situation of PSG’s 36-year-old Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

🇨🇷 🟡#SomosAmerica 🔵 #PSG pic.twitter.com/U7CvFakzNl — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 3, 2023

Until now, the operational president of America, Héctor Gonález Iñarritu, explained that he is unaware of said information.

“The truth is that I don’t know the information, it’s the first time I’ve heard it”he mentioned in an interview.

Bruno Valdez and Jorge Meré, who aim to leave America, are still in training pic.twitter.com/h7V4jgURSx — Monumental Eagles (@AguilasMonu) January 3, 2023

The foreigners Jorge Mere Y Bruno Valdez would be the casualties for America. Both players are ruled out and they will be accommodated by the highest bidder. Until now, both continue to train alongside their other teammates, although their hours are numbered.

Defenses: Gabriel Rojas, Enzo Martinez, Daniel Cervantes, and Omar Mendoza.

Media: Jorge Hernández, Kevin Escamilla, Clifford Aboagye, José Madueña

Forwards: Pablo Barrera and Angel Sepulveda

Likewise, those led by coach Mauro Gerk are the squad with the lowest value for the semester, with a value of 20.90 million dollars.

Above them is Mazatlán, with a cost in its campus that is around 24 million dollars.