Club América will host Matchday 2 against Club Querétaro and will seek to add their first three points at home and in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, after having lost in their presentation.
The team led by André Jardine played Matchday 1 against Atlético de San Luis in Potosi and lost 2-1 with the discount of Henry Martin.
While, on its own, the team led by Mauro Gerk They also lost by a final score of 2-1 at home against Club Tijuana.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between the Águilas and Gallos Blancos.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
City: Mexico City.
Stadium: City of Sports
Date: 12th of July
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. Central Time.
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Mexico, the match can be followed live on TUDN En Vivo, ViX+, TUDN and in the United States on fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Athletic of San Luis
|
2-1 D
|
Liga MX
|
Tigres UANL
|
2-1 V
|
Liga MX Super Cup
|
Blue Cross
|
1-0 V
|
Liga MX
|
Blue Cross
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
|
Chivas
|
1-0 V
|
Liga MX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Tijuana
|
2-1 D
|
Liga MX
|
Necaxa
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
|
Pumas
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
|
Chivas
|
2-0 D
|
Liga MX
|
Mazatlan
|
2-0 D
|
Liga MX
The Eagles will recover up to four players for Matchday 2: Luis Angel Malagon who could be a substitute, Israel Reyes who is already training with the group, as well as Igor Lichnovsky and Diego Valdes which they also reported after playing with Chile in the Copa América.
On the other hand, they are still waiting for Sebastian Caceres and Brian Rodriguez conclude their participation with Uruguay.
This week the blue and black team celebrated 74 years since its foundation and celebrated its birthday at its facilities before beginning preparation activities for the match of Matchday 2 against the Eagles.
America: Rodolfo Cota; Israel Reyes, Igor Lichnovsky, Ramon Juarez and Cristian Calderon; Jonathan dos Santos, Alvaro Fidalgo; Javairo Dilrosun, Diego Valdes, Alejandro Zendejas and Henry Martin.
Querétaro: Guillermo Allison; Omar Mendoza, Oscar Manzanarez, Francisco Venegas, Jonathan Pedraza; Pablo Barrera, Kevin Escamilla, Federico Lértora, Alan Medina; Samuel Sosa and Rubio Rubin.
America 2-0 Queretaro.
More news about Liga MX
#America #Querétaro #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply