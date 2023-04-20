Last hours of the exclusive Azulcrema PRE-SALE! 🦅🎟️ come to @Aztec stadium this Saturday 22 at 9:10 p.m.

🆚 | é

💻 | Online sale until 23:00 hrs#SomosAmerica💙💛 pic.twitter.com/YbHnJwQUho — Club America (@ClubAmerica) April 19, 2023

FATHERHOOD CONTINUES!🦅🔥 América beat Cruz Azul, the Eagles came from behind on the scoreboard to keep the 3 points. At the moment, the Azulcrema team is placed in second place in the table. Summary here: https://t.co/iVAXy5lOfT#LigaMX pic.twitter.com/ZdHuS3u478 – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) April 16, 2023

Pumas defeats Toluca and clings to its repechage options https://t.co/Pp8tQI2xXZ via @ZC News – ZC News (@NewsZc) April 18, 2023

“We are happy, we know that next weekend we have an equally difficult game, we have to take it week by week and hopefully we can finish in the first four”expressed about the Capital Classic.

On the other hand, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz recover the Colombian Roger Martinezwho left behind the muscular discomfort he suffered during the friendlies held in the United States.

Who remains as a doubt for the duel is Henry Martinsince he has a muscle injury, which has afflicted him for several weeks, which is why he also got off the call of the Mexican team.

“Those who start and those who come on as substitutes have the same claw: because they already saw that in the match against Rayados, Federico Viñas gave us the victory and it is not for less than mentioning it.” — Henry Martín, the best captain Club América could have💙🦅💛 pic.twitter.com/PeeOofcrAa — Roberto Haz (@tudimebeto) April 18, 2023

“I had waited so long and it came in the best way. These are moments of happiness for helping my team. I get goosebumps when I see people chanting my name. It motivates and excites me to continue applying myself and be up to the enormous fans we have”he declared.

“I am an unbalancing and confronting player. Since the ball came to me, I already knew the space I had against the defenders. I already have the play clear where I fake to cross, they open their legs and I throw the tunnel at them. One of the characteristics that I have is mischief when I have the ball. I don’t care if I have one or two players in front of me, I want to try the play”added El Chino.

On the other hand, when he was questioned about his Americanist past, since he made those from Coapa League champions, Mohammed the Turk He denied being identified with the Azulcrema club. Added to this, he said that he is one hundred percent focused on the auriazul team and that he accepted the challenge with the aim of changing the dynamics and with the mission of contributing as much as possible to the institution.

The Turk Mohamed knows that he is not identified with Americahttps://t.co/1o5lFbFXRn – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) April 18, 2023

Forecast: America 3-1 Pumas