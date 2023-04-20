This Saturday, April 22, a new edition of the Capital Classic between América and Pumas, to be held in the Aztec stadiumin a duel corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, which is generating good expectations due to the good semester of the Azulcremas and the improvement that the university students had with the arrival of the Argentine Anthony Mohammed to the bench
The Eagles come from having flown high, since they took the Classic Young by coming back from 1-3 to Blue Crossthanks to a brace from the Mexican-American Alexander Zendejas and a target of Henry Martinalthough Uriel Antuna advanced to the celestial ones. With this victory, those from Coapa remain in second place in the table with 30 points.
On the other hand, Universidad Nacional surprised by winning 3-1 against Toluca in it college olympian. Barely at minute 1 the Argentine Juan Dinenno marked, then they came Cesar Huerta and the Argentine Eduardo “Toto” Salvio, the latter of penalty. Thanks to this result, the play-off hopes for the Auriazules remain as they are twelfth with 17 units.
Date: Saturday, April 22
Location: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 9:10 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 7:10 p.m. (Southern US time) and 10:10 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: Channel 5 and TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
AMERICA: 1 win
COUGARS: 2 wins
TIES: 2 draws
AMERICA: GGEGG
COUGARS: GGPPP
After having defeated Blue Cross, Alexander Zendejas He was clear and sincere when he said that the team is ready to be champion, so he told TUDN.
“We are happy, we know that next weekend we have an equally difficult game, we have to take it week by week and hopefully we can finish in the first four”expressed about the Capital Classic.
On the other hand, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz recover the Colombian Roger Martinezwho left behind the muscular discomfort he suffered during the friendlies held in the United States.
Who remains as a doubt for the duel is Henry Martinsince he has a muscle injury, which has afflicted him for several weeks, which is why he also got off the call of the Mexican team.
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Israel Reyes, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes, Miguel Layún (C)
Midfielders: Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez
Forwards: Diego Valdes, Federico Vinas
Banking: Óscar Jiménez, Salvador Reyes, Roger Martínez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Emilio Lara, Brian Rodríguez, Leo Suárez, Néstor Araujo, Pedro Aquino, Román Martínez
One of the figures in the last two university victories is Cesar Huertawho expressed that he feels less pressure given the good response from the fans for his performances on the pitch.
“I had waited so long and it came in the best way. These are moments of happiness for helping my team. I get goosebumps when I see people chanting my name. It motivates and excites me to continue applying myself and be up to the enormous fans we have”he declared.
“I am an unbalancing and confronting player. Since the ball came to me, I already knew the space I had against the defenders. I already have the play clear where I fake to cross, they open their legs and I throw the tunnel at them. One of the characteristics that I have is mischief when I have the ball. I don’t care if I have one or two players in front of me, I want to try the play”added El Chino.
On the other hand, when he was questioned about his Americanist past, since he made those from Coapa League champions, Mohammed the Turk He denied being identified with the Azulcrema club. Added to this, he said that he is one hundred percent focused on the auriazul team and that he accepted the challenge with the aim of changing the dynamics and with the mission of contributing as much as possible to the institution.
Goalie: Julio Gonzalez
Defenses: Nicolás Freire (C), ‘Palermo’ Ortiz, Pablo Bennevendo, Pablo Monroy
Midfielders: José Caicedo, Ulises Rivas, and Gustavo del Prete.
Forwards: ‘Toto’ Salvio, Cesar Huerta, Juan Dinenno
Banking: Jesús Molina, Jorge Ruvalcaba, Diogo de Oliveira, Higor Meritao, Carlos Gutiérrez, Alek Álvarez, Santiago Trigos, Miguel Paul, Marco García, Jonathan Sánchez
Despite the good inertia of the cougarshe America He has already shown that he can compete with anyone, since he has only lost against Pachuca In the semester, he will also play on his court, a great advantage. Without a doubt, those from Pedregal will put up a good fight, but the victory would be for the locals.
Forecast: America 3-1 Pumas
