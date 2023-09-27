This weekend there will be an interesting match with the Clásico Capitalino between Club América and Club Universidad Nacional on the corresponding matchday 10 of the Apertura 2023 tournament from the ‘Coloso de Santa Úrsula’.
The azulcrema team comes from a 1-1 draw against Toluca on matchday 9 and is the general sub-leader with 18 points, the product of five wins, three draws and one defeat.
For its part, the Pedregal team is sixth in the standings with 15 points and comes from three wins in the last five duels, in total, they have four wins, three draws and two losses.
In this way, we leave you with all the information you need to know about this commitment that will be the most interesting of matchday 10.
TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com and ViX (United States), Channel 5, TUDN and ViX+ (Mexico).
Goalie: L. Malagón.
Defenses: K. Álvarez, I. Lichnovsky, R. Juárez, L. Fuentes.
Media: J. dos Santos, A. Fidalgo, L. Suárez, D. Valdés and B. Rodríguez.
Forward: J. Quiñones.
The Águilas continue their positive streak without losing in the Apertura 2023 since matchday 1 against FC Juárez, they have just added a unit in a draw against the Diablos Rojos on their visit to Nemesio Diez.
Goalie: J. González.
Defenses: PA Monroy, Nathan, L. Magallán, A. Aldrete.
Media: Salvio, R. López, J. Caicedo and C. Huerta.
Forwards: G. Fernández and C. Tabó.
The university team is coming off two important wins against Atlético de San Luis and Puebla, in addition, its forward Cesar Huerta He is going through his best scoring moment and has five goals in the tournament, three of those goals in the last two games.
America 2-1 Pumas.
