América and Pumas will face each other on matchday 10 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The UNAM team arrives in better shape than the Águilas to this Clásico Capitalino.
Below we tell you what you need to know about América vs Pumas: how and where to watch, time, date, probable lineups, prediction and news.
City: Mexico City, Mexico
Stadium: Sports City Stadium
Date: September 29th
Schedule: 18:00 hours in Mexico
In Mexico, the match can be followed live on VIX Premium, Canal 5 and TUDN.
In the United States, it will be available on Univisión, TUDN, tudn.com, the TUDN app and VIX Premium.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Necaxa
|
1-1
|
Opening 2024
|
Atlas
|
3-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Chivas
|
1-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Blue Cross
|
4-1 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Puebla
|
0-1 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Tijuana
|
1-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Puebla
|
1-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Necaxa
|
2-0 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Tigers
|
1-3 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Atlas
|
2-1 D
|
Opening 2024
In their last five encounters against Pumas, América has not been able to dominate clearly. Las Águilas have two wins, two draws and one loss. In their most recent encounter, in the Clausura 2024, the UNAM team won by a score of 2-1.
The last time the felines defeated América at home was in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021, when in the return match they defeated the Coapa team by a score of 1-3.
Pumas is currently in fifth place in the overall table after obtaining 16 points in nine matches (five wins, one draw and three losses).
America: L. Malagon, D. Espinoza, R. Juarez, N. Araujo, C. Calderon, R. Sanchez, J. Dos Santos, A. Zendejas, D. Valdes, B. Rodriguez, H. Martin.
Pumas: J. González, P. Bennevendo, Natan, L. Magallán, R. Duarte, R. Ergas, A. Rico, J. Caicedo, P. Quispe, I. Pussetto, G. Martínez.
The match looks to be very close. América is not coming into this duel in its best form and neither is Pumas, despite two consecutive victories. The most recent Capital Classics have been very intense and this one looks to be the same.
