Day 10 of Apertura 2024 will bring us the Capital Classic as a highlight: América against Pumas. This duel will be played at the end of the week this Sunday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. in Central Mexico at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, the new temporary home of the Águilas, while the Azteca Stadium is being remodeled to the 2026 World Cup.
Those from Coapa have just nailed a one-goal draw against Necaxa thanks to a last-minute goal from Henry Martín, so much so that it gave them a break ahead of this duel. On the other hand, they come from their second consecutive victory now against Xolos, whom they beat 1-0 in Ciudad Universitaria.
Here we leave you five predictions for this match that pits the fifth place in the classification, the cats, against the tenth place, which is the eagles:
After having lost three games in a row (J5 vs Atlas, J6 vs Tigres and J7 vs Necaxa) the university students seem to have found their way and have won two games in a row: they beat Puebla 1-0 and the Xolos, asserting their locality. With these markers they remain undefeated at home.
The first six days were disastrous for the Águilas, so much so that they took four from Cruz Azul on Matchday 6, but after said setback, it seems that they have found their way and have three games without knowing defeat: victory against Chivas, victory against Atlas and draw against Necaxa.
One of the situations that had América on the ground at the start of the tournament were injuries, and apparently this does not stop, the azulcrema hospital is growing. Now it was Erick Sánchez’s turn to be out for at least four weeks because he underwent surgery for appendicitis.
In the regular season, the Pumas have not beaten América at home for a decade. That time, in the 2014 Apertura, the cats defeated those from Coapa 0-1 with a goal from Dante López in the 88th minute and that night at the Azteca Stadium was the last.
Since the start of this Apertura 2024, América has done well at home in its new home, the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. That although their fans have not received them in the best way, they have done their part and have 3 wins and a single defeat in said venue.
