This weekend the second leg of the Clausura 2022 tournament quarterfinals will take place between Club América and Club Puebla at the ‘Coloso de Santa Úrsula’, to define the guest for the semifinals.
In the first leg, the match was equal to one goal, so the Strip will necessarily need a victory to advance, while the Eagles, with a draw or win, access the next round due to their better position in the general classification.
When is? Saturday May 14.
What time does it start? 6:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? Aztec stadium; Mexico City.
TV Channels | Canal de las Estrellas and TUDN (Mexico); futboTV, Univision and TUDN USA (United States).
enter this link to see which channel is televising the game in your country!
Online Streaming | TUDN.com and Blim TV (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
The azulcrema team did recovery work this Thursday in Coapa, although not all were present as a group, such as the cases of Federico Vinas Y Richard Sanchez that resulted in injuries in the match; Even so, they will recover if they can manage to be there for the weekend game.
La Franja was close to taking the advantage at home, but they tied at the end, that way they will have to find a way to win at Azteca, since it will be the only way to advance to the next round.
America Lineup (4-4-2) | Ochoa; Sanchez, Valdez, Caceres, Fuentes; Zendejas, Sanchez, Valdes, Fidalgo; Martinez and Martin.
Puebla Alignment (3-4-3) | Silva; Gularte, from Buen, Segovia; Ferrareis, Salas, Reyes, Aguilar; Parra, Aristeguieta and Araújo.
Because they have home court advantage and also in the general table, it is very possible that the azulcrema team will advance to the semifinals, but it will not be easy, especially due to the intensity and aggressiveness that La Franja showed in the first leg.
America 2-1 Puebla.
