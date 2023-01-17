Exclusive Azulcrema presale! 🦅🔥 Take advantage of our double and attend the matches vs Puebla, Mazatlán and also receive the @AmericaFemenil vs Tijuana.

🗓| January 17

💻| Online sales and box office 1 of the @Aztec stadium Acquire your Membership 💳 https://t.co/nfJoCywtJP pic.twitter.com/rpWOdvwJtr — Club America (@ClubAmerica) January 17, 2023

⚽ #LigaMX #DataGEB They put on a show! Matchday 2 – Final Score@TolucaFC 2 – 2 @America club América cuts its 3-game losing streak on its visits to Toluca at the Nemesio Díez, and puts an end to the Diablos’ winning streak of 5 consecutive wins at home pic.twitter.com/5kTQ82lIbF – GSports (@GEBSports) January 15, 2023

It has transpired that the current champion Pachuca he wants to take over the uruguayan Federico Vinas after the departure of the Argentine Nico Ibanez. Also, the side Salvador Reyes also has an offer to leave the Nest, being from the Mazatlansomething that the capital’s directive is analyzing.

Pachuca has already asked for Federico Viñas to replace Nico Ibañez Will the Uruguayan striker be able to resume his level with the Hidalguenses?https://t.co/LqeydGapWi pic.twitter.com/kzItaUYPu5 — Halftime (@halftime) January 16, 2023

“The victory suits us very well, the start generated many doubts. (Victory) takes us step by step, we have to go game by game, consolidate very well, recover people at all times, injured, people who do not have experience at the top, youth, experience to have a team that can compete at throughout the tournament. We knew that it was not an easy game, the result gave us a turning point to face what was to come, it was key to add the points. I feel very good, very worried about some things that we must continue to improve in the tournament”said the strategist.

Eduardo Arce won his first game with Puebla by beating Querétaro 2-0. pic.twitter.com/vPUyksk4Cp — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 14, 2023

Forecast: America 3-1 Puebla