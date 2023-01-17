Next Saturday, January 21, América welcomes Puebla at the Aztec stadium for Matchday 3 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, hoping to add their first victory of the semester after achieving two draws.
The Eagles They come from rescuing the equalized 2-2 against the Toluca in it Nemesio Diez to add two units for now. the paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez put the Devils ahead, while the Uruguayan brian rodriguez evened things out. Later, Carlos Orrantia gave the locals the advantage again, but Henry Martin He charged perfectly from the penalty mark to close the tie.
In the case of The fringecomes from reaping three units after beating 2-0 against Queretaro in it Cuauhtemoc Stadium. From minute 8, roosters he was left with one less due to the expulsion of the Colombian Kevin Balantasomething that the local took advantage of to win through the Argentine Frederick Mancuello Y Memo Martinezwith which, he has three points in his walk.
Date: Saturday, January 21
Location: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 7:10 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:10 p.m. (Southern US time), 8:10 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: The Stars and TUDN
Online Streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
AMERICA: 4 wins
TOWN: 0 wins
TIES: 1 tie
AMERICA: EEEPG
TOWN: GPPPG
With the possibility of being able to sign until the end of January, those from Coapa are still looking for reinforcements, ringing names like Diego Barbosa, Omar Fields, Vladimir Loronaamong others more, however, there are also those that sound to be low.
It has transpired that the current champion Pachuca he wants to take over the uruguayan Federico Vinas after the departure of the Argentine Nico Ibanez. Also, the side Salvador Reyes also has an offer to leave the Nest, being from the Mazatlansomething that the capital’s directive is analyzing.
Goalie: Oscar Jimenez
Defenses: Israel Reyes, Sebastián Cáceres, Emilio Lara, and Luis Fuentes.
Midfielders: Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes
Forwards: Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodriguez, Henry Martin
Banking: Luis Malagón, Néstor Araujo, Miguel Layún, Salvador Reyes, Pedro Aquino, Jonathan Dos Santos, Federico Viñas, Roger Martínez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Leo Suárez
After being beaten by the champion Pachuca and heal the wounds before Queretarothe technician Eduardo Arce He assured that the team is going from less to more since they are still waiting for several players.
“The victory suits us very well, the start generated many doubts. (Victory) takes us step by step, we have to go game by game, consolidate very well, recover people at all times, injured, people who do not have experience at the top, youth, experience to have a team that can compete at throughout the tournament. We knew that it was not an easy game, the result gave us a turning point to face what was to come, it was key to add the points. I feel very good, very worried about some things that we must continue to improve in the tournament”said the strategist.
Goalie: Anthony Silva
Defenses: Gaston Silva, Emanuel Gularte, Lucas Varone, Emilio Martinez
Midfielders: Diego De Buen, Federico Mancuello, Facundo Waller, Pablo Parra, Arcadio García
Forward: Martin Barragan
Banking: Memo Martínez, Ángel Robles, Gustavo Ferrareis, Fernando Arce, Daniel Álvarez, Ivo Vázquez, Raúl Castillo, Jesús Rodríguez, Alberto Herrera, Daniel Aguilar
The America has the measure taken to Pueblajust a few months ago they were measured in the league and the azulcremas gave them an unforgettable beating. Now, those from Coapa maintain the same squad while La Franja was weakened with some casualties, so it would not be unusual to see the Eagles’ first victory of the semester.
Forecast: America 3-1 Puebla
