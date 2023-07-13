This Saturday the match between América and Puebla will be played, corresponding to the third date of the 2023 Apertura Tournament.
A round trip game is expected, where each of the clubs will seek to add three in this fledgling contest.
América wants to get its first victory of the semester, since they started on the wrong foot when they lost surprisingly in their debut against the Bravos de Juárez 2-1, likewise, the game against Querétaro on matchday 2 was postponed by force conditions of the Corregidora field.
Those led by the Brazilian coach André Jardine are in the penultimate position of the general table, just above Cruz Azul.
For their part, the Camoteros are another of the clubs that have yet to win, and add one point, the same as they got in the game against Tigres on the first day, which keeps them in 13th place.
America: Oscar Jiménez, Álvarez, Aurajo, Cáceres, Layún, Richard Sanchéz, Dos Santos, Rodríguez, Valdés, Suárez and Román Martínez.
Puebla: Jesús Rodríguez, García, De Buen, Gastón Silva, Angulo, Velasco, González, Mancuello, Baltazar, Robles and Guillermo Martínez.
They recover a player
The good news in Coapa as a whole has not been long in coming. And it is that it has been reported that the footballer Santiago Naveda is ready to be taken into account by the coach André Jardine,
The player who had an ephemeral passage through Poland was in the preseason, although due to physical discomfort he was not training the same as his other teammates. He is expected to have minutes against Puebla.
Mancuello issues a ‘warning’ to America
One of the most prominent players from La Franja is Federico Mancuello. The soccer player has become an important part of the team since his arrival, and now he has sent a ‘warning’ to the Águilas del América before the game.
“We are facing a great rival and it is a very nice possibility for us, to be able to change the image in terms of points,” he commented at a press conference.
America 2-1 Puebla.
