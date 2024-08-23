Club América returns to the 2024 Apertura Tournament this Saturday, August 24 at 9:05 p.m. from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium in Mexico City, hosting Club Puebla in the corresponding Matchday 5.
In this way, in the following list we leave you with five predictions for this commitment that will resume activities in the Aztec tournament.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
After the failure and disappointment of having been eliminated prematurely in the Leagues Cup 2024the blue-cream team will have to concentrate on restoring the spirit of its demanding fans who were not happy with the recent result, so they will have to win this coming weekend.
The Eagles will not only have to win the match against La Franja, but also to please and score a goal. Knowing the poor team that the Camotero team has, a large result of at least three goals difference is expected, since the difference in squad is huge between both teams.
The offensive power of La Franja is extremely poor and even more so with the loss of its starting center forward. Lucas Cavalliniso their defense cannot afford to be scored on at home.
The Eagles were unable to dominate and keep the match under control Colorado Rapids and that caused them to end up being eliminated, against rivals like La Franja they will have to secure the result of the match from the beginning without getting complacent, so they must try to get ahead on the scoreboard and maintain control over the match to avoid losing points along the way.
The Mexican forward could only score one goal in the Leagues Cup 2024 and in the Mexican tournament he is the individual scoring leader with four goals, so he must increase his quota and continue fighting for the title, therefore, he will have to score against La Franja.
More news about Liga MX
#America #Puebla #predictions #Matchday #Apertura #Tournament
Leave a Reply