We are getting closer to the grand finale of the Clausura 2022 Mexican soccer tournament, but before that we will have the semifinals and one of the keys will be between Club América and the leaders of the general classification, the Tuzos de Pachuca.
The first leg confrontation will be in the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ being this Thursday, May 19 at 8:00 p.m., where the protagonists will seek to obtain an advantage in the series.
When is? Thursday May 19.
What time does it start? 8:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? Aztec stadium; Mexico City.
TV Channels | Channel 5 and TUDN (Mexico); futboTV and TUDN USA (United States).
enter this link to see which channel is televising the game in your country!
Online Streaming | Blim TV (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
Suffering a little more, but still making their dominance clear on the field of play, the general leader advanced to the semifinals, leaving out Atlético de San Luis, who competed with them with everything, however, they ended up advancing satisfactorily.
The Eagles advanced defeating the Strip, despite the fact that they had two noticeable casualties in the first leg, Richard Sanchez Y Federico Vinasthere are still doubts about being able to play the semifinals, but at least the Guarani midfielder could return in the first duel.
America Lineup (4-2-3-1) | Ochoa; Sanchez, Valdez, Caceres, Fuentes; Sanchez, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Valdes, Martinez and Martin.
Pachuca Alignment (4-2-3-1) | Ustari; Alvarez, Cabral, Tapias, Aceves; Chavez, Sanchez; Hurtado, Guzmán, Ibarra and Ibáñez.
It will be a very interesting duel, the Tuzos have shown their dominance during the regular and final phase, and although they have already easily beaten the Águilas in the regular phase away from home, we must remember that it was during the team’s drop in level during Solari and now with Ortiz they are already strengthened, so they will seek their revenge against those of William Alamada.
America 1-1 Pachuca.
