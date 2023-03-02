Exclusive Azulcrema presale! 🦅🎟️ come to @Aztec stadium this Saturday 4th at 7:05 p.m.

⚽ #LigaMX #Closure2023 #DataGEB They tie the wings! Day 9 – Final Score@AtlasFC 2 – 2 @America club América reaches 300 goals vs. Atlas in top level official games; the rojinegros have not won 9 of the last 11 times they have hosted the Águilas. pic.twitter.com/2sxg7B1OH6 – GSports (@GEBSports) February 26, 2023

⚽ #LigaMX #Closure2023 #DataGEB Approaching the top 8! Day 9 – Final Score@Xolos twenty @Tuzos 2nd time that Tijuana beat Pachuca by 2 goals difference, not since Cla2013; the Tuzos have lost 10 of 13 visits to the Xolos. pic.twitter.com/ATGjscL809 – GSports (@GEBSports) February 27, 2023

“We are very clear that we have to keep the goal clean, I think that any of the four that is in the center is gradually understanding what he wants Tano (Fernando Ortiz) which is solidity and little by little I think we are going to get hold of it. If we want titles, it is practically to keep zero behind because with quality we are practically always going to have goals ”indicated the defender.

Now, after the criticism received from the goalkeeper Oscar JimenezIt is known that the coaching staff continues to give the goalkeeper confidence, however, thanks to the pressure on the networks from the fans, it is not known if Luis Malagon will enter the remove

“If we want titles we must keep zero behind.” 🔥 Nestor Araujo for the “Color” of the tie at 2 🆚 Atlas. 🦅🎙️#TheBiggest 💛 pic.twitter.com/3rFc5CQNKv – LosmasgrandesMX (@LosMasGrandesMX) March 1, 2023

“We are a great team, the history is there, the statistics are there, we are one of the greats in Mexico and I think our rivals see us as such. Pachuca is one of the rivals to beat and that causes the teams to prepare in a certain way every time they face us. Each team will add their extra motivation to see that they are going to play against us and that will motivate us as a team to do things well.”said El Chiquito.

“We are the champion, we have selected, but that does not define us; You have to continue demonstrating game by game, do things well again to earn that respect and win another title “he added.

Likewise, the Argentine defender Gustavo Cabral He admitted to missing his countryman more Nico Ibanez about Victor Guzman: “We don’t lack goals in this tournament, but the truth is for me personally Nico is the player we miss the most, any ball that was left hanging around the small or large area with Nico Ibáñez was almost always a sure goal”.

Erick Sánchez(23) renewed his contract with Pachuca until 2025:🇲🇽✍ Will he make it out to team soccer? pic.twitter.com/4BI7p9Tt28 – Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) January 8, 2023

Forecast: America 2-1 Pachuca