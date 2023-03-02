Next Saturday, March 4, América receives the current champion Pachuca at the Aztec stadiumfor Matchday 10 of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of returning to the top four places in the general table.
During their last duel, the Eagles won without complications 0-2 at Atlas in it Jalisco Stadium through the uruguayan jonathan rodriguez and Henry MartinHowever, the Rojinegros revived with a double from the Uruguayan Brian Lozano. The tie left those from Coapa in fifth place with 17 points.
On the other hand, the Tuzos have just suffered a painful defeat at the hands of Xolos, who won 2-0 in the Hot Stadium thanks to the argentines Lisandro Lopez and Alexis Canelo. The fall put the hidalguenses in the sixth rung with 16 units.
Date: Saturday, March 4
Location: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:05 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:05 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: Channel 5 and TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
AMERICA: 1 win
PACHUCA: 2 wins
TIES: 2 draws
AMERICA: EGGGE
PACHUCA: PPGEG
He America he always has to look for the championship, he knows that very well Nestor Araujofor which he announced that if they want to win the title they must leave their goal at zero, after having received two goals from the Eggwhich meant eleven goals received to leave him with the eighth best defense.
“We are very clear that we have to keep the goal clean, I think that any of the four that is in the center is gradually understanding what he wants Tano (Fernando Ortiz) which is solidity and little by little I think we are going to get hold of it. If we want titles, it is practically to keep zero behind because with quality we are practically always going to have goals ”indicated the defender.
Now, after the criticism received from the goalkeeper Oscar JimenezIt is known that the coaching staff continues to give the goalkeeper confidence, however, thanks to the pressure on the networks from the fans, it is not known if Luis Malagon will enter the remove
Goalie: Oscar Jimenez
Defenses: Nestor Araujo, Israel Reyes, Miguel Layun, and Salvador Reyes.
Midfielders: Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes
Forwards: Jonathan Rodríguez, Leo Suárez, Henry Martín
Banking: Luis Malagón, Sebastián Cáceres, Pedro Aquino, Luis Fuentes, Brian Rodríguez, Roger Martínez, Emilio Lara, Federico Viñas, Jürgen Damm, Jonathan Dos Santos
Eric Sanchez He commented that the Tuzo club is viewed with great respect, so much so that it is a great Mexican soccer player and that is exactly how the rivals see it.
“We are a great team, the history is there, the statistics are there, we are one of the greats in Mexico and I think our rivals see us as such. Pachuca is one of the rivals to beat and that causes the teams to prepare in a certain way every time they face us. Each team will add their extra motivation to see that they are going to play against us and that will motivate us as a team to do things well.”said El Chiquito.
“We are the champion, we have selected, but that does not define us; You have to continue demonstrating game by game, do things well again to earn that respect and win another title “he added.
Likewise, the Argentine defender Gustavo Cabral He admitted to missing his countryman more Nico Ibanez about Victor Guzman: “We don’t lack goals in this tournament, but the truth is for me personally Nico is the player we miss the most, any ball that was left hanging around the small or large area with Nico Ibáñez was almost always a sure goal”.
Goalie: Oscar Ustari
Defenses: Gustavo Cabral, Jose Castillo, Kevin Alvarez, Mauricio Isais
Midfielders: Erick Sánchez, Luis Chávez, Avilés Hurtado, ‘Chofis’ López
Forwards: Israel Luna, Roberto de la Rosa
Banking: Illian Hernández, Marino Hinestroza, ‘Chicho’ Arango, Francisco Figueroa, Carlos Moreno, Pedro Pedraza, Jahaziel Marchand, Luis Calzadilla, Jesús Hernández, Enzo Martínez
He America he remains undefeated in the championship, aside from that he is one of the best offenses and at home he is strong, so much so that they have not been able to beat him. In the case of Pachucacomes from two consecutive defeats, so it seems that the casualties of the Pocho Guzman and Nico Ibanez they really weighed on them despite the many talented youngsters in their ranks. It seems that the creamblues could fly once more in the Nest.
Forecast: America 2-1 Pachuca
