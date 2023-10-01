This Tuesday, October 3, America receives the Pachuca in it Aztec stadium for their commitment on Matchday 11 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwith the aim of remaining at the top of the general table.
Just this weekend, the Brazilian coach André Jardine He became the fourth coach to win the club’s three classics, after the azulcremas took the Capital Classic against Cougars in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula by winning by the minimum, which was a controversial penalty well converted by the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez. This victory took the Eagles once again to the lead with 21 points.
On the other hand, the Tuzos let go of the victory against the Necaxa in it Hidalgo Stadium by equalizing 1-1. Bryan Gonzalez He opened the action for the locals in the 13th minute, but quickly in the 20th minute, Fernando Arce sealed the tie. Added to this, the Ecuadorian Byron Castillo He was sent off in the 84th minute. The team directed by the Uruguayan Guillermo Almada He is fourteenth with eleven points.
When? Tuesday, October 3
Place: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
During the Capital Classic, Henry Martin scored a goal that was invalidated by a foul on Pablo Monroyalthough in that same action he received a harsh foul that was not even reviewed by the VARwhich bothered the technician André Jardinewho explained that if anyone should complain about the refereeing it was them.
“We respect the referees. They are human beings, the more pressure there is when the harder it is to decide. They make mistakes and we respect them, but if anyone should complain it is America. It’s a very clear penalty on Henry, I just want to talk about the good things, and it’s good that it didn’t cost us points.”exclaimed the Brazilian.
Regarding having won the three Clásicos and entering the history of the club as the fourth to achieve it, it is something that the South American still does not believe, so he stated: “The dedication that my players have, the focus, I love it, it gives me the certainty that we are on the right path. It is a fairly humble group, but they do not lack attitude, dedication, commitment. Winning a classic always has a special flavor, winning all three is very special. Let’s understand the size of the fact that we are doing. We have to continue growing. There were three different Classics. Cruz Azul felt at home and looked for its best performance. We played the worst game. Against Chivas it was with two teams that sought victory. They found us in our best version. And Pumas played a defensive game, they led a game so that there were no goals. We always look for the goal. We played a balanced and intelligent match”.
“America has improved, it has defensive commitment, it is a team that is working, we are seeking to be the best defense, it is a goal, but I am very focused to continue looking for points to improve. “We have room for growth and we are focused on that.”he finished.
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Ramón Juárez, Igor Lichnovsky, Kevin Álvarez, Luis Fuentes
Midfielders: Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos, Brian Rodríguez, Leo Suárez
Forwards: Julián Quiñones, Henry Martín
Substitutes: Salvador Reyes, Alejandro Zendejas, Santiago Naveda, ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, Sebastián Cáceres, Óscar Jiménez, Richard Sánchez, Bruce El Mesmari, Román Martínez, Emilio Lara
For the duel against the Rayos, the Tuzos had six casualties, one of them due to suspension, that of the Argentine center back Sergio Barreto. The rest were due to injury, highlighting the Paraguayan Celso Ortiz, who had earned the title in the last two games. Likewise, the youth Owen Gonzalez He had physical discomfort, that is, a medial collateral ligament strain, and was out for two to three weeks.
The defender Jose Castillo He missed the clash against the hydrocalides, but he would be back to face the Americawhile the return of Julio Perez and Israel Moon It’s going to be long, remembering that both underwent surgery months ago on the anterior cruciate ligament and are taking their recovery process calmly.
About the duel against America, Guillermo Almada argument: “America is a team with great hierarchy and good players. It will be a different duel because he is not going to take refuge, we are going to search and America is doing very well.”.
Goalie: Carlos Moreno
Defenses: Sergio Barreto, Gustavo Cabral, José Castillo, Miguel Rodríguez
Midfielders: Erick Sánchez, ‘Chofis’ López, Elías Montiel
Forwards: Marino Hinestroza, Bryan González, Roberto de la Rosa
Substitutes: Lucas Di Yorio, Illian Hernández, Oussama Idrissi, René López, Pedro Pedraza, Alexei Domínguez, Carlos Rodas, David Terans, Pedro Martínez, Jahaziel Marchand.
America 1-0 Pachuca
