ADVANCE | TV J11 #LigaMX 🇲🇽 Chivas-Mazatlán | VIX

Puebla-Rayados | Aztec 7/FOX

America-Pachuca | Channel 5/TUDN

Pumas-Querétaro | VIX

Necaxa-Cruz Azul | IZZI

Santos-Xolos | VIX

Tigres-Toluca | Channel 5/TUDN/IZZI

León-Atlas | FOX/Claro

Juárez-San Luis | Fox Sports pic.twitter.com/SpfpkVQUsU — PLATINUM Sports (@PS_SportsTV) September 28, 2023

AMERICA ✅ Young Classic

✅ Classic of Mexico

✅ Capital Classic #WEAREAMERICA 🦅 pic.twitter.com/rgd8atAOOy — Club América (@ClubAmerica) October 1, 2023

“We respect the referees. They are human beings, the more pressure there is when the harder it is to decide. They make mistakes and we respect them, but if anyone should complain it is America. It’s a very clear penalty on Henry, I just want to talk about the good things, and it’s good that it didn’t cost us points.”exclaimed the Brazilian.

Regarding having won the three Clásicos and entering the history of the club as the fourth to achieve it, it is something that the South American still does not believe, so he stated: “The dedication that my players have, the focus, I love it, it gives me the certainty that we are on the right path. It is a fairly humble group, but they do not lack attitude, dedication, commitment. Winning a classic always has a special flavor, winning all three is very special. Let’s understand the size of the fact that we are doing. We have to continue growing. There were three different Classics. Cruz Azul felt at home and looked for its best performance. We played the worst game. Against Chivas it was with two teams that sought victory. They found us in our best version. And Pumas played a defensive game, they led a game so that there were no goals. We always look for the goal. We played a balanced and intelligent match”.

“America has improved, it has defensive commitment, it is a team that is working, we are seeking to be the best defense, it is a goal, but I am very focused to continue looking for points to improve. “We have room for growth and we are focused on that.”he finished.

EVERY CLASSIC HAD ITS CHARM 🔥 After completing the third in his first three Clásicos, André Jardine mentioned what each of those matches was like for him. “The 3 Clásicos were different. Cruz Azul gave their best game. Chivas attacked us. Pumas defended” 🎥… pic.twitter.com/86b1Sq9ptm — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) October 1, 2023

The defender Jose Castillo He missed the clash against the hydrocalides, but he would be back to face the Americawhile the return of Julio Perez and Israel Moon It’s going to be long, remembering that both underwent surgery months ago on the anterior cruciate ligament and are taking their recovery process calmly.

About the duel against America, Guillermo Almada argument: “America is a team with great hierarchy and good players. It will be a different duel because he is not going to take refuge, we are going to search and America is doing very well.”.