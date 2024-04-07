Next Tuesday, April 9, America receives the New England Revolution in it Aztec stadium for the quarter rounds of the CONCACAF Champions Cupremembering that in the first round the azulcremas scored 0-4 in the Gillette Stadium via captain Henry Martinthe American Alejandro Zendejas, Cristian Calderon and the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez.
On his return to the Liga MXthose from Coapa saved the 1-1 draw against Santos Laguna in it TSM Corona Stadiumwith which, they remain at the top of the general table awaiting some results. Stephano Carrillo paved the way for the local, but Alejandro Zendejas He avoided the fall.
On the other hand, the Revs They only achieved their first victory in the MLS by imposing itself on Charlotte F.C. by the minimum of the Spanish captain Carles Gil. However, it remains in last place in the Eastern Conference with just four units.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Tuesday, April 9
Where? Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 8:36 p.m. (Mexico), 10:36 p.m. (ET)
Channel: FOX Sports (Mexico), FOX Sports, TUDN (USA), ESPN (Caribbean and South America)
streaming: FOX Sports (MEX), Fubo (USA), Star+ (Caribbean and South America)
After the tie, the America is practically assured in the LeagueHowever, the Brazilian coach André Jardine He stressed that all those who are in the fight for the title will be candidates for the trophy.
“There are five, six or seven teams that are going to be fighting there, a very strong Liguilla, there will not be an easy game, we look at the fight that will be in these last Play-In places, big teams fighting for a place, it will be up to the last date, looking for that, for me there are no favorites”he said and admitted that the same will happen in the Concachampions: “The same, everyone has a level, there are open series, a possible very tough rival that could be important, we must always be ready”.
“There are players who have not been at their best, Diego (Valdes)“We knew that we were going to suffer a little due to this lack of rhythm, but precisely the objectives were to place these players at a higher level, due to the decisions that are coming, we want everyone to be at their best.”he added.
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Igor Lichnovsky, Israel Reyes, Chicote Calderón
Midfielders: Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos, Richard Sánchez
Forwards: Javairo Dilrosun, Alejandro Zendejas, Henry Martín
Substitutes: Kevin Álvarez, Óscar Jiménez, Diego Valdés, Santiago Naveda, Brian Rodríguez, Salvador Reyes, Néstor Araujo, Luis Fuentes, Ramón Juárez, Román Martínez, Dagoberto Espinoza
About Tuesday's loss to Americathe technician Caleb Porter Indian: “I always hope to win any game. I knew this would be a really difficult game. We started the game well. The first 20 minutes everything went as planned. They scored on the first two opportunities they had. They are very clinical and very talented. They have the first two opportunities and now we are 2-0 down and the whole game changes”.
The helmsman knows that it is unrealistic to advance the Concachampions: “It wasn't good enough on our part. We feel honored, without a doubt. Now we have to move forward, focus on the league. We need to win this Saturday. That's the mentality, no matter how simple it may seem.”.
Goalie: Earl Edwards
Defenses: Jonathan Mensah, Dave Romney, Henry Kessler, Ryan Spaulding, DeJuan Jones
Midfielders: Matt Polster, Nacho Gil, Carles Gil
Forwards: Tomás Chancalay, Giacomo Vrioni
Substitutes: Mark-Anthony Kaye, Nick Lima, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Ian Harkes, Bobby Wood, Jack Panayotou, Henrich Ravas, Emmanuel Boateng, Jacob Jackson, Thomas McNamara, Andrew Farrell, Noel Buck
America 2-0 New England
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#America #England #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast