América liquidates New England and practically closes its pass to Semis de la Conca. Henry, Brian, Chicote and Zendejas scored the goals.

Santos has 8 consecutive games without beating América, its 3rd worst streak in official direct games; The Eagles have not lost in 34 of the last 36 road games.

New England Revolution up 1-0 at halftime over Charlotte FC. Caleb Porter guaranteed a win. Charlotte didn't quite love that quote. CLT DP Liel Abada making his first start. Carles Gil with the goal.

“There are five, six or seven teams that are going to be fighting there, a very strong Liguilla, there will not be an easy game, we look at the fight that will be in these last Play-In places, big teams fighting for a place, it will be up to the last date, looking for that, for me there are no favorites”he said and admitted that the same will happen in the Concachampions: “The same, everyone has a level, there are open series, a possible very tough rival that could be important, we must always be ready”.

“There are players who have not been at their best, Diego (Valdes)“We knew that we were going to suffer a little due to this lack of rhythm, but precisely the objectives were to place these players at a higher level, due to the decisions that are coming, we want everyone to be at their best.”he added.

André Jardine after the draw against Santos: "Still digesting the game, the feelings remain. We know that it is a difficult place to win, Ignacio Ambriz has changed the face of the team. We were closer to winning than losing.

The helmsman knows that it is unrealistic to advance the Concachampions: “It wasn't good enough on our part. We feel honored, without a doubt. Now we have to move forward, focus on the league. We need to win this Saturday. That's the mentality, no matter how simple it may seem.”.

Caleb Porter talks about the goalkeeper and right back positions.