Let’s go together to @Aztec stadium! 🏟️ 🦅 🆚 | é

💳 | Azulcrema Presale: February 7

🗓️ | General Sale: from February 8 to 11

🤩 | PROMOTION : in zones 400, 500 and 600 Acquire your Membership and take advantage of the presale!

💳 https://t.co/JXSOUQuDYB pic.twitter.com/jC3L3MUNQk — Club America (@ClubAmerica) February 7, 2023

⚽ #LigaMX #Closure2023 #DataGEB They agree to a tie! Day 5 – Final Score@ClubSantos 2 – 2 @America club It is the 5th time that América strings together 6+ games in a row without losing with Santos, it has not been possible since 2017, its highest mark, 10 games on 2 occasions. pic.twitter.com/b2gipQcg00 – GSports (@GEBSports) February 5, 2023

Likewise, the defender Israel Reyes He stressed that the team overcame the adverse situation, he also highlighted the work of the colleagues who were admitted due to the injuries presented.

“They entered their house (Santos) in good shape, I think the team knew how to oppose the result and they managed to get a point from here. The team seeks to fight against injuries that were important such as Zendejas and Richard (Sanchez)I think that those who entered also did well and we are happy to get a point. The changes made a great performance, happy for Roger, that he came in and scored and happy for my teammates too ”commented the defender.

The attacker was injured in the draw against Santos last Saturday Zendejas would miss the games against Necaxa, San Luis, Tijuana and Atlas. He is expected to return for matchday 10, although it depends on his recovery, it may be before or afterhttps://t.co/iuf2GHcy1Q pic.twitter.com/I1Dav8qXTL — Halftime (@halftime) February 7, 2023

“We must improve defensively, you know. If we train this better for America, we can hurt them in the next game. It is evident that the goal against is an error and that must change if we improve defensively. At home we have to win because otherwise everything is far from us and the games are won with a zero in the goal “he expressed.

In the end, the strategist sent a message to the hydrowarm fans: “First, asking the fans for patience is complex, they want to win, but in the end the players are the ones who kill themselves on the field, we have this squad and we are going to fight with them”.

“The idea is progressing step by step, the players understand the idea and share it, we hope to have enough time to translate this idea into the team.” The words of Andrés Lillini after tonight’s game. Opinions?⚡️🇦🇹💯 #Necaxa #Soccer #Good heavens pic.twitter.com/WaxmUBGJxc — Sergio Barboza (@SergioBaGa17) February 4, 2023

Forecast: America 2-0 Necaxa