Next Saturday, February 11, América receives Necaxa at the Aztec stadium for Matchday 6 of the Clausura 2023, of Liga MX. Those from Coapa add seven units to be placed in eighth place in the general table, while those from Aguascalientes are twelfth with four points.
The Eagles They remain undefeated in the tournament, because on the last date they came from behind to rescue the 2-2 draw against Saints Lagoon in it TSM Corona Stadium. Those at home took the lead with the goals from the Colombian Harold Preciado and the Argentine Marcelo CorreaHowever, before the end of the first part, there was a penalty in favor of the visit that turned Henry Martin. Later, the Colombian Roger Martinez appeared to seal the match.
On the other hand, the Good heavens they also avoided a setback by saving the equalizer against Xolos in it victory stadium. The border team went ahead just after the first minute after an own goal from the Argentine John Paul Segovia. It was at 71′ when the Argentine defender Augustine Oliveros appeared to seal the slate.
Date: Saturday, February 11
Location: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 3:00 p.m. (Southern US time) and 6:00 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: Channel 5 and TUDN
Online Streaming: https://www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
AMERICA: 4 wins
NECAXA: 0 wins
TIES: 1 draw
AMERICA: EGEEE
NECAXA: EPGPP
Alexander Zendejas would be out for three weeks, after having suffered a tear before Saints Lagoonas reported by the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz. The attacker could not finish the first 20 minutes of the match, as he fell to the grass and grabbed the back of his right leg, being removed from the game. Given this scenario, whoever was the starter in all the games of the semester, would miss the commitments against Necaxa, saint Louis, Xolos and Atlasreturning approximately for Date 10 before Pachuca. However, everything will depend on how his injury evolves, because if he has a favorable recovery he could return before his time.
Likewise, the defender Israel Reyes He stressed that the team overcame the adverse situation, he also highlighted the work of the colleagues who were admitted due to the injuries presented.
“They entered their house (Santos) in good shape, I think the team knew how to oppose the result and they managed to get a point from here. The team seeks to fight against injuries that were important such as Zendejas and Richard (Sanchez)I think that those who entered also did well and we are happy to get a point. The changes made a great performance, happy for Roger, that he came in and scored and happy for my teammates too ”commented the defender.
Goalie: Oscar Jimenez
Defenses: Nestor Araujo, Sebastian Cáceres, Salvador Reyes, and Emilio Lara.
Midfielders: Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes
Forwards: Jonathan Rodriguez, Brian Rodriguez, Henry Martin
Banking: Luis Malagón, Israel Reyes, Luis Fuentes, Miguel Layún, Pedro Aquino, Esteban Solana, Roger Martínez, Leo Suárez, Jonathan Dos Santos.
After the draw against Xolos of Tijuanathe Argentine coach Andres Lillini He shared that he must improve in many aspects if he wants to be the protagonist of the contest, being one of the points to improve the defensive theme, as happened with the own goal of John Segoviawhich cost them to go down very quickly.
“We must improve defensively, you know. If we train this better for America, we can hurt them in the next game. It is evident that the goal against is an error and that must change if we improve defensively. At home we have to win because otherwise everything is far from us and the games are won with a zero in the goal “he expressed.
In the end, the strategist sent a message to the hydrowarm fans: “First, asking the fans for patience is complex, they want to win, but in the end the players are the ones who kill themselves on the field, we have this squad and we are going to fight with them”.
Goalie: Hugo Gonzalez
Defenses: Juan Segovia, Alexis Peña, Josecarlos Van Rankin, Agustin Oliveros.
Midfielders: Fernando Madrigal, Vicente Poggi, Edgar Mendez, Heriberto Jurado.
Forwards: Maximiliano Silvera, Facundo Batista
Banking: Raúl Gudiño, Diego Gómez, Milton Giménez, Brayan García, Ricardo Monreal, Edson Partida, Juan Domínguez, Arturo Palma, Ángelo Araos, Rafael Ramírez.
He America could not add a second victory in a row, since he ran into a very strong rival when he plays at home, while Necaxa he could barely save the tie against a team that is among the last places in the table. Those from Coapa grow when they are in the Nest, so it is very likely that they will win, taking into account that the differences between squads are notorious.
Forecast: America 2-0 Necaxa
