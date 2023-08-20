America and Necaxaonce brothers, will face each other in a match corresponding to day 5 of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The Águilas will have to show why they are considered one of the favorites for the title, while the Rayos will try to surprise one of the most complete squads in the entire Liga MX.
After a month stopped by the Leagues Cup 2023, The Mexican soccer calendar was tightened and a double day will be played.
On paper, the Coapa team is far superior to the Rayosalthough, despite the fact that it sounds cliché, anything can happen on the pitch.
Channel: TUDN.
streaming:VIX+.
apps: TUDN App.
Goalie: L. Malagon
Defending: K. Álvarez, E. Lara, I. Reyes, S. Reyes.
Half: J. Dos Santos, D. Valdes, A. Zendejas.
Lead: L. Suárez, B. Rodríguez, J. Quiñones.
In recent days the possible arrival of Hirving Lozano to the Eagles. This information derived from an interview that the communicator Jorge ‘Burro’ Van Rankin did to the Napoli striker.
During the dialogue, Van Rankin, a fan of America, asked his board to make an effort to hire ‘Chucky’ Lozano this season. In a concise way, the extreme that emerged from the basic forces of Pachuca limited itself to saying: “yes, in a while.”
The ‘Donkey’ insisted and asked him why at one time. The communicator questioned “Chucky” what would happen if he told the boss, Emilio Azcárraga, owner of Televisa, to open the wallet.
Lozano replied: “Go ahead, yes.”
In this way, many fans have been excited about the probable arrival of Lozano in the future.
The future of the Mexican striker is uncertain, since apparently he will not renew with Napoli and will have to look for another team before the end of the summer transfer window.
Goalie: R. Gudino
Defending: C. González, A. Peña, A. Soberanes, J. Rodríguez.
Half: A. Colorado, M. Silvera, H. Jury.
Lead: E. Mendez, B. Garnica, V. Poggi.
Before the resumption of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Rayos announced a series of ups and downs. The club announced the departure of Joaquín Esquivel, Maximiliano Silvera and Fabricio Formiliano.
Likewise, the Aguscalientes team announced the arrivals of Jhon Chancellor and Fernando Arce Jr.
Chancellor, 31, is a Venezuelan central defender who has gone the extra mile and has played for teams like Brazilian Coritiba, Italian Brescia, Saudi Al-Ahli, Russian Anzhi, Ecuadorian Delfin, among others.
America 3-1 Necaxa
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#América #Necaxa #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply