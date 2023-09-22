Saturday, September 23, 2023
America vs. Nacional, the great match of maximum rivalry on date 14 of the League

September 22, 2023
Cali America

America vs. National.

America vs. National.

They face each other this Saturday at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

The America of Caliwhich despite its last draw last day against Águilas Doradas is standing out for its good results, will have a difficult test at home this Saturday on matchday 14 of the Colombian league against the leader National Athleticwhich comes from a comfortable 3-0 win against Santa Fe.

Although at the beginning of the tournament Lucas González’s team generated some doubts for not achieving the expected results, the Red Devils have already reached cruising speed with five wins and three draws in the last eight games. At the moment it is already the highest scoring team in Colombian football with 23 goals, and its idea of ​​reaching the rival area with a colorful game with the ball is attracting the attention of many fans.

“I realize that there is a team to fight for 16”said the América coach after the draw against Águilas with respect to the objective of becoming champions of this Clausura tournament after the great additions they made in the last transfer market.

Nacional defends the lead

Atlético Nacional will be the team that tries to break the dynamic of one of its great historical rivals and will also try to win again as a visitor, something it has only achieved against Huila in this championship.

Their defensive solidity and their tactical order, which has led Brazilian William Amaral’s team to be the one with the fewest goals conceded with nine goals, will be the main assets of the Antioqueños to get something positive from the Pascual Guerrero stadium this Saturday.

“We know that it is a team that we have to be careful about, when things were not going well it is because they were adapting to a game idea, but we have been doing things well and we have to focus on the game“, forward Jefferson Duque said in the preview.

EFE

