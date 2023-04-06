Place: Aztec stadium

Hour: 9:10 p.m.

Ties: 1

Monterrey: 4 wins

Defenses: Emilio Lara, Israel Reyes, Sebastián Cáceres, Salvador Reyes

Media: Richard Sanchez, Diego Valdes, Alvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas

Forwards: Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martin

“This Commission has decided to penalize the technical director of Club América, Fernando Ortiz, and the technical director of Club León, Nicolás Larcamón, for engaging in violent conduct, with 2-game suspension respectively.”you can read.

This is how the Americanista coach will not be present in the match against Rayados or in the matchday 15 game against Cruz Azul.

Defenses: Jesus Gallardo, Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman

Media: Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Arturo González, and Maximiliano Meza.

Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre and Rofelui Funes Mori

#striped🚨NOR ON A REST DAY Joao Rojas and Duván Vergara trained TODAY at El Barrial… On a day of rest! They already had minutes together on Saturday, but now they are going for ownership. What do you think? https://t.co/LIUDqziZK7 pic.twitter.com/APTy0TU0O3 — Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) April 3, 2023