This Saturday one of the most attractive matches of matchday 14 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament will be taking place, when América and Monterrey face each other on the Azteca Stadium field.
In their most recent match, the Azulcremas drew 2-2 against León in one of the heartiest games and with wholesale emotions. With this tie they reached 24 points and stayed in fourth place.
For their part, Rayados had no mercy and thrashed Xolos de Tijuana 4-0 at BBVA, making it clear that they are the favorites and reaching 34 points, being absolute leaders.
When? Saturday April 8
Place: Aztec stadium
Hour: 9:10 p.m.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of TUDN, channel 5 and VIX+.
America: 0 wins
Ties: 1
Monterrey: 4 wins
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Emilio Lara, Israel Reyes, Sebastián Cáceres, Salvador Reyes
Media: Richard Sanchez, Diego Valdes, Alvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas
Forwards: Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martin
Latest news from America
Fernando Ortiz suspended
And as expected, the sanctions arrived for the coaches involved in the attempt to fight last game. Both Larcamón and ‘Tano’ were suspended for two games, as announced by the FMF in a statement.
“This Commission has decided to penalize the technical director of Club América, Fernando Ortiz, and the technical director of Club León, Nicolás Larcamón, for engaging in violent conduct, with 2-game suspension respectively.”you can read.
This is how the Americanista coach will not be present in the match against Rayados or in the matchday 15 game against Cruz Azul.
Goalie: Stephen Andrada
Defenses: Jesus Gallardo, Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman
Media: Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Arturo González, and Maximiliano Meza.
Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre and Rofelui Funes Mori
Latest Rayados news
Vergara and Rojas do not rest
This Monday the Monterrey squad had a rest after their match against Tijuana, however, the players who showed up to train at El Barrial were Joao Rojas and Duvan Vergara. Both footballers come back from an injury and know that they have to get in shape to challenge for ownership in the team and thus be able to fill the strategist’s eye.
America vs Monterrey – FORECAST
America 1-1 Monterey
