Deportes Tolima will look for a victory this Saturday against Águilas Doradas, on the fifth day of Group A of the Colombian league home runs, which will allow them to qualify early for the final of the Clausura Tournament.
The Ibagué team, led by former goalkeeper David González, has 12 points and is five ahead of Junior de Barranquilla, which is second, with two games left for the home runs to end. Third place is occupied by Águilas Doradas and the last in the area, with one point, is Deportivo Cali, who on Saturday will be the judge of Tiburón, whom they will receive at home.
In Group B, Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) will play a definitive paisa classic on Sunday, as both teams arrive alive for this match, while América will be the judge in Cali de Millonarios.
The zone is led by DIM with nine points and wins first place over Millonarios, which has the same number of units, due to the sporting advantage it has by having finished the regular phase of the tournament in second place. Nacional, meanwhile, is third with six points and América occupies last place without points.
The referees
The Arbitration Commission of the Colombian Football Federation announced the list of referees who will direct the matches for date 5 of the Final Quadrangulars of the BetPlay DIMAYOR II-2023 League
BetPlay DIMAYOR LEAGUE II-2023
FINAL HOURS
DATE 5
Sports Tolima vs. Golden Eagles
Central: TRUJILLO FERNEY – CASANARE
Assistant No.1: NAVARRO LUIS – VALLE
Assistant No.2: WILCHEZ VICTOR – BOYACÁ
Fourth Referee: MAYORGA JAIRO – TOLIMA
VAR: TRUJILLO LUIS – VALLE
AVAR: VACA JUAN – BOGOTÁ
Sports Cali vs. Junior FC
Central: ESPINOSA DAVID – ANTIOQUIA
Assistant No.1: ROLDÁN MIGUEL – ANTIOQUIA
Assistant No.2: ZEMANATE JAVIER – HUILA
Fourth Referee: DELGADO LUIS – VALLE
VAR: PÉREZ MAURICIO – ANTIOQUIA
AVAR: GÓMEZ JHON – ANTIOQUIA
Atlético Nacional vs. Independent Medellin
Central: HINESTROZA JHON – CHOCÓ
Assistant No.1: ECHAVARRIA ELKIN – ANTIOQUIA
Assistant No.2: GARCÍA JUAN – ANTIOQUIA
Fourth Referee: PIEDRAHITA JOSÉ – ANTIOQUIA
VAR: ACUÑA FERNANDO – BOYACÁ
AVAR: BARONA ROBINSON – VALLE
America of Cali vs. Millonaries FC
Central: RUIZ DIEGO – GOAL
Assistant No.1: GALLEGO JHON – CALDAS
Assistant No.2: PADILLA YAIR – MAGDALENA
Fourth Referee: ARARAT NOLBERTO – VALLE
VAR: MANJARREZ NÉVER – CÓRDOBA
AVAR: PATIÑO JAVIER – GOAL
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
