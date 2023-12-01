Deportes Tolima will look for a victory this Saturday against Águilas Doradas, on the fifth day of Group A of the Colombian league home runs, which will allow them to qualify early for the final of the Clausura Tournament.

The Ibagué team, led by former goalkeeper David González, has 12 points and is five ahead of Junior de Barranquilla, which is second, with two games left for the home runs to end. Third place is occupied by Águilas Doradas and the last in the area, with one point, is Deportivo Cali, who on Saturday will be the judge of Tiburón, whom they will receive at home.

In Group B, Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) will play a definitive paisa classic on Sunday, as both teams arrive alive for this match, while América will be the judge in Cali de Millonarios.

The zone is led by DIM with nine points and wins first place over Millonarios, which has the same number of units, due to the sporting advantage it has by having finished the regular phase of the tournament in second place. Nacional, meanwhile, is third with six points and América occupies last place without points.

The referees

The Arbitration Commission of the Colombian Football Federation announced the list of referees who will direct the matches for date 5 of the Final Quadrangulars of the BetPlay DIMAYOR II-2023 League

BetPlay DIMAYOR LEAGUE II-2023

FINAL HOURS

DATE 5

Sports Tolima vs. Golden Eagles

Central: TRUJILLO FERNEY – CASANARE

Assistant No.1: NAVARRO LUIS – VALLE

Assistant No.2: WILCHEZ VICTOR – BOYACÁ

Fourth Referee: MAYORGA JAIRO – TOLIMA

VAR: TRUJILLO LUIS – VALLE

AVAR: VACA JUAN – BOGOTÁ

Sports Cali vs. Junior FC

Central: ESPINOSA DAVID – ANTIOQUIA

Assistant No.1: ROLDÁN MIGUEL – ANTIOQUIA

Assistant No.2: ZEMANATE JAVIER – HUILA

Fourth Referee: DELGADO LUIS – VALLE

VAR: PÉREZ MAURICIO – ANTIOQUIA

AVAR: GÓMEZ JHON – ANTIOQUIA

Atlético Nacional vs. Independent Medellin

Central: HINESTROZA JHON – CHOCÓ

Assistant No.1: ECHAVARRIA ELKIN – ANTIOQUIA

Assistant No.2: GARCÍA JUAN – ANTIOQUIA

Fourth Referee: PIEDRAHITA JOSÉ – ANTIOQUIA

VAR: ACUÑA FERNANDO – BOYACÁ

AVAR: BARONA ROBINSON – VALLE

America of Cali vs. Millonaries FC

Central: RUIZ DIEGO – GOAL

Assistant No.1: GALLEGO JHON – CALDAS

Assistant No.2: PADILLA YAIR – MAGDALENA

Fourth Referee: ARARAT NOLBERTO – VALLE

VAR: MANJARREZ NÉVER – CÓRDOBA

AVAR: PATIÑO JAVIER – GOAL

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news