America vs. Millionaires: Beckham Castro’s great goal for the blue victory

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
America vs. millionaires.
MAURICIO MORENO WEATHER
America vs. millionaires.
Group B match at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
America and Millionaires they met on date 3 of group B in the semifinal home runs of the League, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, with a blue victory 0-1.
(You may be interested in: America vs. Millionaires, LIVE: ‘dressing room goal’ puts the visitor ahead)
The ambassador team surprised by starting the game with a goal from Beckham Castronew team weapon Alberto Gamero.
The goal came after a powerful shot from Leonardo Castrothe goalkeeper Novoa rebounded and Castro, timely and enabled, scored the 0-1 in 3 minutes.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#America #Millionaires #Beckham #Castros #great #goal #blue #victory
Leave a Reply