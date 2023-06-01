Thursday, June 1, 2023
America vs. Millionaires: Beckham Castro’s great goal for the blue victory

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 1, 2023
in Sports
America vs. Millionaires: Beckham Castro's great goal for the blue victory


Millionaires vs America

America vs. millionaires.

Photo:

MAURICIO MORENO WEATHER

America vs. millionaires.

Group B match at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

America and Millionaires they met on date 3 of group B in the semifinal home runs of the League, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, with a blue victory 0-1.

The ambassador team surprised by starting the game with a goal from Beckham Castronew team weapon Alberto Gamero.

The goal came after a powerful shot from Leonardo Castrothe goalkeeper Novoa rebounded and Castro, timely and enabled, scored the 0-1 in 3 minutes.

SPORTS

