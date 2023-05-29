Monday, May 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

America vs. Medellín, LIVE: underway, the semifinal home runs of the League

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 29, 2023
in Sports
0
America vs. Medellín, LIVE: underway, the semifinal home runs of the League


close

Cali America

Cali America

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

cali america

The two teams try not to miss Millonarios in group B.

See also  Prevention, diet and special sessions: Lukaku pushes to start at the top

América de Cali receives Independiente Medellín on the second date of the semifinal home runs of the League. The match is played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

After drawing on the first date (América, 1-1 against Boyacá Chicó in Tunja, and Medellín, 2-2 against Millonarios at the Atanasio Girardot), the two teams try not to lose step to Alberto Gamero’s team, who on Saturday they won 1-0 against the checkers in Bogotá.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of America and Medellín

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#America #Medellín #LIVE #underway #semifinal #home #runs #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates demarcation of indigenous lands in Brazil

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates demarcation of indigenous lands in Brazil

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result