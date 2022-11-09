America vs. Medellín, LIVE: follow minute by minute

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Action from the game America vs. Medellin
Ernesto Guzman Jr. Efe
Action from the game America vs. Medellin
They face each other this Tuesday on date 2 of group B.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 08, 2022, 07:32 PM
America and Medellinthe two teams that lost ground at the start of group B of the League, face each other this Tuesday at the Pascual Guerrero, on date 2.
Follow minute by minute
SPORTS
November 08, 2022, 07:32 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#America #Medellín #LIVE #follow #minute #minute
Leave a Reply