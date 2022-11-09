Sunday, November 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

America vs. Medellín, LIVE: follow minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2022
in Sports
0


close

America vs. Medellin

Action from the game America vs. Medellin

Photo:

Ernesto Guzman Jr. Efe

Action from the game America vs. Medellin

They face each other this Tuesday on date 2 of group B.

America and Medellinthe two teams that lost ground at the start of group B of the League, face each other this Tuesday at the Pascual Guerrero, on date 2.

Follow minute by minute

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

See also  Fioretto is immediately Italy: Volpi wins, Palumbo third in the World Cup

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#America #Medellín #LIVE #follow #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

lifehack? Mom Reveals Trick With Aluminum Foil To NEVER WASH Dishes AGAIN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result