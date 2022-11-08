America Y Medellin They started Group B of the League giving advantages, as they gave up points on the first date. The Scarlets fell on a visit to Águilas, and the Powerful tied without goals at home against Pasto. That is why this Tuesday, the duel at Pascual Guerrero is key for both (8:05 pm Win +).

The scarlet box needs to recover the good moment in which it came and start to take home advantage. “It is something that I have to talk about with the players, so that on Tuesday we are fully recovered from this fall… we have to turn the page to prepare for the match against DIM”, said the coach Alexandre Guimaraes after Saturday’s loss.

He added that he must replenish his payroll in the face of possible casualties. “We have to see which players we have available, because we have a situation to solve, Vera has the fifth yellow card today. How is the situation of Carlos Sierra, who asked for the change and to see their recovery. We have had the last two very heavy pitches, in very poor condition and we are playing with a very tight rope”.

Medellín, to recover as a visitor

The DIM, meanwhile, suffered a dangerous draw at home and therefore has the obligation to recover points from the outside.

The technician David Gonzalez he trusts that they will be able to recover in the remaining games. “It’s football, we tied, but we have 5 games left to win this home run.”

David González, coach of Medellin. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE TIME

Águilas, to take advantage of their first win

For its part, Golden Eagles visit this Tuesday from 6 in the afternoon to Deportivo Pasto, on the second date of home run B. The game will have a Win Sports + signal.

The team from eastern Antioquia has a great challenge on Nariñense soil when it faces Pasto, a team that has maintained its regularity and has just added a point in the Atanasio against Independiente Medellín.



Leonel Alvarez He would not make changes to his payroll and is confident of achieving a key victory for the future of the group.

Marco Pérez, forward of the team indicated that “we added an important victory, now we think about Deportivo Pasto. Personally, I’m playing well, I had the opportunity to score, I’ve already scored seven goals, the most important thing is to contribute to the team, we play a final in each game and we hope to continue on that path”.

SPORTS

With Footballred