Next Wednesday, February 21, America receives the Mazatlan in it Aztec stadium for their early clash on Matchday 9 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwith the aim of returning to the path of victory and remaining among the top places in the table.
The Águilas finally knew defeat in the semester, as they lost 2-1 against Pachuca in it Hidalgo Stadiumthanks to a doublet of Eric Sanchezwhile the Colombian Julian Quiñones discounted. The azulcremas were left with 14 units in fourth place.
On the other hand, the Cañoneros have just rescued an important 2-2 draw in the last minute against the Chivas in it El Encanto Stadium. The purple ones fell 0-2 after a double from Victor Guzmanbut at minute 87 and 90+10 the Paraguayan appeared Luis Amarilla to reach five points.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Wednesday, February 21
Where? Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: ViX
The Brazilian strategist admitted that Pachuca will be one of the surprises of the championship, since it has the ability to have important matches against strong teams, apart from that he regretted not having been able to have Henry Martin from the start, since I aspired to place him as a starter.
“It is always a difficult field, Pachuca is a well-managed team, with a solid identity, with a champion DNA. Always with great consistency, he competes a lot, he is intense, he has very powerful, tense players, the physical part weighed a lot. The field was heavy with the rain all day, I didn't notice the fresh team against a team that was. You can't make important mistakes, both behind and in front, the difference was being forceful up front, mistakes that cost us dearly.”he indicated.
“We were unlucky with Henry He had a sore throat, it was important to give him importance, he is the most area striker we have. We can't have it, we have options like today to play with two forwards, with Quinones either Jonathan (Rodriguez) out of nine, we are making incredible mistakes. Players of the level we have do not usually fail, I am looking forward to a long week of work, only by working forcefully can it be achieved”he finished.
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Cáceres, Kevin Álvarez, 'Chicote' Calderón
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas
Forwards: Julián Quiñones, Henry Martín, Javairo Dilrosun
Substitutes: Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes, Illian Hernández, Jonathan Rodríguez, Brian Rodríguez, Óscar Jiménez, Santiago Naveda, Karel Campos, Ramón Juárez, Richard Sánchez, Emilio Lara
After the draw against Chivasthe Spanish coach Ismael Rescalvo He was happy with the team's drive, because with ten minutes remaining they did not stop fighting until everything was equal.
“We had a feeling for about 15 minutes, where the rival boxed us in and we couldn't get out. We generated very good plays from then on and except for the penalty play, we were able to play a good game. We tried to score the goal and the tie was the product of the push, in the end the plays ended and we reversed a 0-2 score.”he explained.
“Being demanding and continuing to be ambitious is what will keep us in the mood, until the 87th minute, we were 0-2, but we never lost ourselves in the game and we had a very demanding opponent, who had five wins in a row and that It makes us compete from one to another”he finished.
Goalie: Ricardo Gutierrez
Defenses: Luis Olivas, Facundo Almada, Alonso Escoboza, Jair Díaz
Midfielders: Andrés Montaño, Sergio Flores, Jefferson Intriago
Forwards: Gustavo del Prete, Yoel Bárcenas, Luis Amarilla
Substitutes: Eduard Bello, Joaquín Esquivel, Alan Medina, Brian Rubio, Ramiro Franco, Ramiro Árciga, Luis Sánchez, Hugo González, Stiven Plaza, Salvador Rodríguez
America 2-1 Mazatlán
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#América #Mazatlán #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply