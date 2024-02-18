Let's go to Azteca with the duo! 🏟️ ⚔️ and | America vs. Mazatlán and Cruz Azul

💳 Exclusive pre-sale AP23 Subscribers: Saturday the 17th.

🦅 Membership Presale: Sunday the 18th.

🎟️ General sale: starting Monday the 19th. ‼️ Pre-sales online sales only. pic.twitter.com/lpT1kdcsmT — Club América (@ClubAmerica) February 17, 2024

THEY TOOK THE POINTS With a goal at 90+10, Mazatlán tied 2-2 with Chivas in La Perla del Pacífico. pic.twitter.com/6kPAVpHLhC — Andre Marín (@andremarinpuig) February 17, 2024

“It is always a difficult field, Pachuca is a well-managed team, with a solid identity, with a champion DNA. Always with great consistency, he competes a lot, he is intense, he has very powerful, tense players, the physical part weighed a lot. The field was heavy with the rain all day, I didn't notice the fresh team against a team that was. You can't make important mistakes, both behind and in front, the difference was being forceful up front, mistakes that cost us dearly.”he indicated.

“We were unlucky with Henry He had a sore throat, it was important to give him importance, he is the most area striker we have. We can't have it, we have options like today to play with two forwards, with Quinones either Jonathan (Rodriguez) out of nine, we are making incredible mistakes. Players of the level we have do not usually fail, I am looking forward to a long week of work, only by working forcefully can it be achieved”he finished.

VARIATIONS IN YOUR GAME 🦅 More of André Jardine's analysis of today's América game against Pachuca. It was the Águilas' first loss in the tournament. He talked about Henry Martín and his flu. 🎥: @v_ddiaz pic.twitter.com/ybJcgYX3r0 — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) February 18, 2024

“We had a feeling for about 15 minutes, where the rival boxed us in and we couldn't get out. We generated very good plays from then on and except for the penalty play, we were able to play a good game. We tried to score the goal and the tie was the product of the push, in the end the plays ended and we reversed a 0-2 score.”he explained.

“Being demanding and continuing to be ambitious is what will keep us in the mood, until the 87th minute, we were 0-2, but we never lost ourselves in the game and we had a very demanding opponent, who had five wins in a row and that It makes us compete from one to another”he finished.