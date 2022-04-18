This week will be a double date in Mexican soccer, during the week the 15th matchday will be held and for the weekend the 16th matchday will be played, Club América will have to be the host in the middle of the week and will receive at the Azteca Stadium the Green Bellies of León.
Both institutions are fighting for a playoff position or Liguilla, being in position 8 and 9, respectively with 19 points each.
When is? Wednesday April 20.
What time does it start? 7:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? Aztec stadium; Mexico City.
TV Channels | TUDN (Mexico); futboTV, Univision and TUDN USA (United States).
Online Streaming | Blim TV (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
After their victory at the border last Friday, the azulcrema team will receive this Wednesday, April 20, the Panzas Verdes, who are hot on their heels, since they are only separated by one place on goal difference.
The emerald team is going through a bad run as they have not known victory in their last three games, in addition, they have added 4 points out of 15 possible in the last five duels.
Located in position number nine in the classification, they want to keep a minimum playoff position.
America Lineup (4-2-3-1) | Ochoa; Sanchez, Valdez, Caceres, Fuentes; Sanchez, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Valdes, Martinez and Viñas.
Lion Lineup (4-2-3-1) | dimension; Ramírez, Barreiro, Tesillo, Mosquera; Ambriz, Rodriguez; Mena, Fernandez, Meneses and Davila.
The confrontation will be a complicated test for both teams, with the same units they will seek to have a better position in the classification, however, the azulcrema team comes with a better streak and motivation to aspire to be among the four best placed in the general.
Meanwhile, the emerald team has missed many important points along the way and they are clearly going through a difficult time, so it will be very difficult for them to get something out of the Azteca.
America 2-0 Leon.
