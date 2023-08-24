Between Tuesday and Wednesday, some games of Date 5 of the 2023 Opening Tournament were played, of the MX League, but quickly Matchday 6 is present this weekend. Therefore, this Saturday, August 26, the eagles of america they will receive Lion in it Aztec stadium.
The Azulcremas saw action this Wednesday when they came from behind to beat 3-2 against Necaxa in the nest. Barely at minute 3 the Uruguayan Batista surprised those at home, but the Chilean Diego Valdes and the Uruguayan brian rodriguez they turned around. Although Cambric appeared again to achieve his double, the Colombian Julian Quinones He gave the three points to those of Coapa. With this victory they rose to sixth place with seven points.
On the other hand, the Panzas Verdes received a strong shock when they were beaten 3-0 by the Atlético San Luisyes in it Alfonso Lastras Stadiumthanks to the goals of the Brazilians Rodrigo Dorado and Leo Bonatiniplus the goal of the Venezuelan John Murillowhile the visit was left with ten at 35 ‘for the expulsion of the Argentine Lucas Romero. La Fiera is seventh with six units.
When? Saturday, August 26
Place: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
Streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
The Brazilian coach andre jardine He confessed that a weight was taken off his shoulders by being able to defeat the Necaxasince he felt pressured by the poor results obtained at the start of the contest, something that frees them up a lot to be able to measure themselves against the Leon Emeralds next Saturday.
“A feeling of relief because the victory was very important, we couldn’t miss these three points; Always with the warning signal we know that we have to be more consistent defensively, we still make some mistakes, especially the collective mistakes, and there the responsibility is entirely mine, we have to find the moment, train more and correct them, but it’s good that when you win the game and you can correct the problems you have with three points”declared the South American.
At the same time, he asked for some calm to emilio larawho has been continuously criticized by the fans due to his mistakes.
“We have to be calm with Emilio, for me he is a great player, he has a great future, but experience is still difficult for him; He is not considered a player with experience despite already having many minutes, but when the environment is not positive, when anxiety hits and there is a closer match as it ended up being, it is not only Lara, it is all the seniors on our team. He is quite young, you have to understand, young people feel more, people are not playing together and they start booing, the younger ones really feel itNo,” he finished.
Goalie: Luis Malagon
defenses: Luis Fuentes, Israel Reyes, Kevin Alvarez, Salvador Reyes
midfielders: Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez, Diego Valdes
strikers: Brian Rodríguez, Leo Suárez, Julián Quiñones
substitutes: Emilio Lara, Miguel Layún, Jonathan Dos Santos, Alejandro Zendejas, Ramón Juárez, Santiago Naveda, Mauro Laínez, Óscar Jiménez, Bruce El Mesmari, Henry Martín
After the win suffered, the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamon recognized that the red rosemary dog he threw overboard all the approach that was had, since before that they had everything under control.
“It is important to explain what the development of the game was with a series of events and mainly the expulsion, then the characteristics of a San Luis that is a complete team to solve, it comes out quickly against you, if we add to that that the twenty-odd minutes get you a red card and you have to go look for it with one less because it’s twice as complex, so they were expensive mistakes that we definitely can’t afford and clearly a night where things don’t work out. We had done merits to find the advantage and it is that of capitalizing on those moments, of finishing what is being generated because later you can find yourself with any eventuality like the one we now had with that expulsion and it throws away all the work that was being done ”he expressed.
“If I rescue, I prefer to keep it to myself, it’s a resounding 3-0 defeat, it’s a night with very little, there are things, yes, but very micro, so you better have to work to adjust and I wouldn’t like to go into those aspects little tangible of this encounter”ended.
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota
defenses: Adonis Frias, Stiven Barreiro, William Tesillo
midfielders: Fidel Ambriz, Iván Rodríguez, Iván Moreno, Elias Hernández
strikers: ‘Plátano’ Alvarado, Ángel Mena, Federico Viñas
substitutes: Omar Fernández, ‘Avión’ Ramírez, Brian Rubio, Osvaldo Rodríguez, ‘Diente’ López, Paul Bellón, Alfonso Blanco, Borja Sánchez, Héctor Uribe
America 2-2 Leon
