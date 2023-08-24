America won! Las Águilas defeated Necaxa on the field of the Estadio Azteca in a duel of the #Day5#LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/zIiuOfgYGM — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 24, 2023

Atlético San Luis win against León!

La Fiera was left with one less at 35′. Goals from Dourado, Bonatini and Murillo.

“A feeling of relief because the victory was very important, we couldn’t miss these three points; Always with the warning signal we know that we have to be more consistent defensively, we still make some mistakes, especially the collective mistakes, and there the responsibility is entirely mine, we have to find the moment, train more and correct them, but it’s good that when you win the game and you can correct the problems you have with three points”declared the South American.

At the same time, he asked for some calm to emilio larawho has been continuously criticized by the fans due to his mistakes.

“We have to be calm with Emilio, for me he is a great player, he has a great future, but experience is still difficult for him; He is not considered a player with experience despite already having many minutes, but when the environment is not positive, when anxiety hits and there is a closer match as it ended up being, it is not only Lara, it is all the seniors on our team. He is quite young, you have to understand, young people feel more, people are not playing together and they start booing, the younger ones really feel itNo,” he finished.

Words from André Jardine about Emilio Lara's performance today and the booing he received. The DT says that on and off the field it is part of gaining experience and the whole team is there to help each other grow and improve.

“It is important to explain what the development of the game was with a series of events and mainly the expulsion, then the characteristics of a San Luis that is a complete team to solve, it comes out quickly against you, if we add to that that the twenty-odd minutes get you a red card and you have to go look for it with one less because it’s twice as complex, so they were expensive mistakes that we definitely can’t afford and clearly a night where things don’t work out. We had done merits to find the advantage and it is that of capitalizing on those moments, of finishing what is being generated because later you can find yourself with any eventuality like the one we now had with that expulsion and it throws away all the work that was being done ”he expressed.

“If I rescue, I prefer to keep it to myself, it’s a resounding 3-0 defeat, it’s a night with very little, there are things, yes, but very micro, so you better have to work to adjust and I wouldn’t like to go into those aspects little tangible of this encounter”ended.