Friday, March 24, 2023
America vs. Junior, live: the League continues to catch up

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2023
in Sports
0
America vs. Junior, live: the League continues to catch up


America vs. Junior

America vs. Junior

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

America vs. Junior

The game is played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali.

América de Cali and Junior de Barranquilla catch up with the League this Thursday, in a match pending the seventh date of the championship. The match takes place at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

The team led by Alexandre Guimaraes expects a victory that will leave them in first place in the tournament, already with the full schedule, before facing Deportivo Cali on Sunday in a new Valle del Cauca classic.

For his part, Junior, in his second game with Hernán Darío Gómez in command of the team, needs a victory that will take him out of the bottom of the table.

Follow the game here:

America and Junior Lineups

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

