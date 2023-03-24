America vs. Junior, live: the League continues to catch up

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
America vs. Junior
Juan Pablo Rueda.
America vs. Junior
The game is played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali.
América de Cali and Junior de Barranquilla catch up with the League this Thursday, in a match pending the seventh date of the championship. The match takes place at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.
The team led by Alexandre Guimaraes expects a victory that will leave them in first place in the tournament, already with the full schedule, before facing Deportivo Cali on Sunday in a new Valle del Cauca classic.
For his part, Junior, in his second game with Hernán Darío Gómez in command of the team, needs a victory that will take him out of the bottom of the table.
Follow the game here:
America and Junior Lineups
