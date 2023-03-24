America vs. Junior, live: the League continues to catch up

América de Cali and Junior de Barranquilla catch up with the League this Thursday, in a match pending the seventh date of the championship. The match takes place at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

The team led by Alexandre Guimaraes expects a victory that will leave them in first place in the tournament, already with the full schedule, before facing Deportivo Cali on Sunday in a new Valle del Cauca classic.

For his part, Junior, in his second game with Hernán Darío Gómez in command of the team, needs a victory that will take him out of the bottom of the table.

