What time does it start? 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 7:00 p.m. (US time) and 10:00 p.m. (US Eastern time)

Where? Aztec stadium

TV broadcast: TUDN

Online Streaming: https://www.tudn.mx/

During the practices prior to the match against Juarezthere are certain azulcremas players who remained with physical discomfort and for now they are doubtful to see action on Saturday.

Among them were the Colombian Juan Otero and the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez. The former was injured in a friendly duel against Montereysuffering a second degree sprain and the second, has an injury to his left ankle after a play against Necaxawhich prevented him from finishing the match.

The Argentine coach Ferdinand Ortiz He has somehow lifted the Eagles’ ship, so some take it for granted that maybe he can continue for the next game. On that matter, the sports director, Santiago Bathshas revealed to TUDN what it would take.

“If necessary, we will start the formal search because I cannot rule out that Fernando Ortiz will continue, if he continues to do things well, the situation arises that we get into the reclassification, the Liguilla and that’s where we are fighting for the title, obviously he will earn the opportunity to continue”he expressed.

For now, The Tano He has led four official duels with seven out of twelve points achieved.

Santiago Baños does not rule out that Fernando Ortíz could remain on the bench @America club ? pic.twitter.com/LOpq4tMuk6 — LINDSAY CASINELLI (@LINDSAYDEPORTES) April 6, 2022

So far, those from Ciudad Juárez have experienced three duels in the Aztec stadium with a balance of two wins and one loss, so they hope to add three points again to get out of the basement.

After the loss to Cougarsthe Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti was quite frustrated, so one of his players, the Spanish Alexander Arribasaccepted that the situation that the helmsman is going through is not comfortable, since he has lost eight consecutive games.

“He is trying in a situation that is not very comfortable for him because he had not seen himself in this situation many times, but in the end the players have to respond, we are the ones on the pitch and the truth that we have to give much more, because we are not achieving it. The other day in Tijuana the team played very well, but they were not able to win the three points”he stated in an interview with the Daily Record.

“I think that in the end, the club is the one that has to trust the coach that it has brought, who knows him perfectly, he is a coach who has won many titles. In the end, it is a team under construction, new people have come , who has had many injuries, that has affected us a lot. You have to look at everything, the people who are in the club day to day, know the best they have to do for the next tournament and I am sure that they they will do it in terms of coaching staff and players”finished the defender.

Juarez Braves (5-3-2): Felipe Rodriguez; Adrián Mora, Alejandro Arribas, Joaquín Esquivel, José García, Maximiliano Olivera; Fernando Arce, Martin Galván, Matías García; Maximiliano Silvera and Flavio Santos.

With the weight of its people and the mood lift, it seems clear that there are arguments for those from Coapa to defeat the border and continue to climb positions to be able to get into the reclassification.

Prediction: America 2-0 Juarez